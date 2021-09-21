Covid-19: Auckland restaurants rush as they prepare to serve customers at level 3

Kingsland's Umu Pizza store owner James Burgess is looking forward to getting back to work in alert level 3.

It was almost midnight on Monday when Sumthin Dumplin owner Shane Liu received a call from his supplier to say a lot of items, including takeaway packaging, were running low.

The late-night call was a sign of the mad dash he and many others in the hospitality industry were facing to get ready to serve customers with takeaways and contactless pick-ups under level three.

“They must be busy if they’re calling customers at 11.30 at night!” he joked.

By 8am on Tuesday Liu was racing around town to pick up supplies for Sumthin Dumplin’s three take-out restaurants.

Good-quality meat proved to be the hardest thing to source. With Liu’s butcher unable to open during level 4, he ended up going to two supermarkets, coming away with about 70 packets of mince.

Abigail Dougherty Sumthin Dumplin was in the process of opening another outlet in Botany when the lockdown hit. (File photo)

“I’m not even looking at the prices, I’m just looking for good quality.”

Not everyone is confident demand will surge, according to wholesale food provider Service Foods.

The company’s director, Aneil Balar, told Stuff that some restaurants were being tentative, only ordering a few days stock at a time.

“We’re expecting there to be a good uptake for takeaway offerings initially but for this to drop back to normal within a couple of weeks,” she said.

There were a few supply chain worries, he said, but nothing major.

SUPPLIED Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois says many restaurants will be prepping special deals to encourage customers back.

Restaurants “planning for weeks”

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said planning would have been taking place for weeks for this reopening, with outlets putting together takeaway menus, updating their online ordering systems and creating systems to ensure customer and staff safety.

“Not all food is appropriate for takeaway – for example a fine dining restaurant would need to make significant changes to their menu to be able to offer their customers something that resembles their normal menu,” she said.

Bidois said for those that have been here before there was a level of understanding about how level 3 works, but financial pressures from the latest lockdown would be adding to the stress.

One restaurant struggling to decide how or even if to open up is Commercial Bay’s Ahi.

Manja Wachsmuth/Stuff How or even if Ahi restaurant in Commercial Bay would reopen on Wednesday remains in question, co-owner Chris Martin says.

Ahi has had a rough time of it, launching during the pandemic. The first day for most of its staff landed on the same day in August last year when Auckland went back into lockdown.

Co-owner Chris Martin said there was a definite feeling of light at the end of the tunnel, but it was only at noon today that the team were told they could open, despite being in a mall.

An emergency Zoom call had been set up with the head chef to hash out options.

Homecooked restaurant owner Erick Sia said the alert level change has made him adapt to the situation as he runs across the city preparing to reopen his store on Wednesday.

“It is a lot of work for us in terms of getting the business up and running,” Sia said as he begins cleaning his three branches and getting ingredients from supermarkets.

Erick Sia/Supplied Staff at Homecooked restaurant in Elliot Stables are cleaning and prepping the kitchen, expecting to be “very busy” when Auckland goes down to level 3 on Wednesday.

Staff are cleaning out their storage and disposing food bought before the lockdown.

“I am unsure if my supplier can cope with the demand as I am sure they are really busy right now supplying the whole of Auckland.”

Sia said that based on his previous level 3 “track record”, Homecooked is expecting to be “very busy” when it opens and “get normalised accordingly”.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Sia said following the level 3 announcement, customers quickly placed in orders. (File photo)

“As soon as the government announced the level 3 yesterday, it was really a heartwarming experience to see customers calling in,” he said.

Sia said customers were quick to place orders to avoid stock being run out, with his phone and social media being very “busy”.

“It was a heartwarming, feeling that your customers are looking forward to not only KFC or McDonald’s but also looking forward to you opening.”