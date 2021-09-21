Covid-19: 14 new cases in Delta outbreak as Auckland prepares to move to level 3

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announce 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

There are 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, including one new case in upper Hauraki, in the Waikato.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

That brings the total number of cases in the wider outbreak to 1085.

Getty Images There were 14 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, one is a household contact of the Covid-19 cases detected in Whakatīwai earlier this week. The person was tested on Monday.

Another of the new cases evaded security at North Shore Hospital, resulting in a “very small number” of staff being stood down, Bloomfield said.

Outside the case numbers, Ardern announced the maximum fine for breaching Covid-19 rules would increase from $300 to $4000 for individuals, and to $12,000 for businesses, to reflect the seriousness of the breaches.

It comes as the Auckland region is set to move to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, a decision health experts have called a “calculated risk”.

Of the new cases reported, one is yet to be linked to the cluster. Overall, 10 cases in the past 14 days have not been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

Bloomfield said having 14 new cases on Tuesday was “encouraging”, but warned officials “do expect numbers to bounce around a bit”.

Based on the number of very close contacts already known, public health teams expect to see another 50-60 cases from that group alone in the coming week or two, he said.

The Ministry of Health has reported an additional new unlinked sub-cluster, bringing the total to 11. Epidemiologically unlinked clusters now outnumber linked clusters, of which there are 10.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Ardern has said it is critical that Covid-19 test rates remain high.

Of those, two are active, seven are contained, and one is dormant.

The ministry has not provided updates on new cases among the largest sub-clusters, including the Assembly of God church in Māngere, secondary community transmission associated with the church group, and the Birkdale social cluster associated with Case A.

As of Tuesday, 15 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals across the Auckland region.

Of those, four are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Ardern said the best way to continue to “flush out” mystery cases was to “test, test, test”.

She said it was pleasing to see a lift in testing across the Auckland region, but reinforced that it was critical testing rates remain high.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Prime Minister has called for Aucklanders to reach 90 per cent vaccination coverage by the time Cabinet reviews the level 3 settings on October 4.

More than 8500 Covid-19 swabs have been carried out in Auckland in the past 24 hours, and there are 24 testing sites set up across the region.

Officials continue to encourage everyone in the south Auckland suburb of Clover Park to be tested, and a new pop-up testing station has been set up at Manukau Sports Bowl.

Ardern said that to date, 79 per cent of Auckland's eligible population have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Every unvaccinated person poses a risk, and she challenged the region to get to 90 per cent vaccination coverage before Cabinet meets to decide the next alert level steps on October 4.

Slightly more than 50,000 doses were given across the country on Monday.

As of Tuesday, public health teams are actively managing 1375 contacts.

Of those, 87 per cent have received a call from contact tracers, and 84 per cent have had at least one test.

Two previously confirmed cases from Saturday and Monday have now been reclassified as under investigation. As a result, Tuesday’s net increase is 13 cases.

There have been no new unexpected detections of Covid-19 in wastewater, the ministry said.