North Shore Hospital staff stood down after man with Covid-19 evaded security

A man who tested positive for Covid-19 evaded security at Auckland's North Shore Hospital, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Twenty staff at Auckland’s North Shore Hospital came into contact with a man who evaded hospital security staff before running into a lift, and has since tested positive for Covid-19.

The man breached the hospital's level 4 visitor rules on September 16, bypassing front-of-house screening processes while staff were assisting another person and hid from security, an update sent to Waitematā DHB staff, seen by Stuff, said.

A “small number” of staff have been temporarily stood down from work after encountering the man, who “briefly” visited Ward 7 and the assessment and diagnostic unit before he was confronted by security and escorted from the building.

The man, who the DHB has since learned tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, was on-site for just under 30 minutes in total.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has advised the DHB to “act cautiously” for the period including September 16.

The DHB has identified about 20 staff who encountered the man during the “unauthorised” visit. It is not yet clear whether all will need to be stood down.

Those who have been stood down would undergo testing and would be away from work until they were cleared to return, health board executives told staff.

There was no direct contact with patients, so the level of risk to those in the areas he visited was considered “very low”, staff were told.

DHB staff expressed their disappointment in the incident, which they said was “very much against the spirit of the sacrifice Aucklanders have made under alert level 4 over the last five weeks”.

“This person has acted deceptively to break the rules everyone else has followed and potentially exposed people to the virus in the process,” staff said.

The DHB is working closely with police, they said.

On Tuesday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he was concerned about people trying to avoid security arrangements.

“It puts staff and other people who are in hospital, potentially at risk,” said Bloomfield.

“We are working with the DHB to see if there’s anything else we need to do, to support that sort of thing not happening again.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there needed to be constant vigilance for every eventuality.

“It’s why we have measures in place to prevent those kinds of encounters,” she said.

“It’s also why we have such strict protocols for visitors, which I know is really hard for those who have legitimate reasons for wanting to be in those environments, but it is all about keeping people safe.”