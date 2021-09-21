Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, September 21

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announce 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak from September 21, Auckland’s last day in alert level 4.

Cases

There are 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, including one new case in upper Hauraki, in the Waikato.

The information was detailed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the wider outbreak to 1085.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, one is a household contact of the Covid-19 cases detected in Whakatīwai earlier this week. The person was tested on Monday.

Another of the new cases evaded security at North Shore Hospital, resulting in a “very small number” of staff being stood down, Bloomfield said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Residents of south Auckland’s Clover Park have been asked to be tested for Covid-19, whether they are symptomatic or not.

Of the new cases reported, one is yet to be linked to the cluster. Overall, 10 cases in the past 14 days have not been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

Bloomfield said having 14 new cases on Tuesday was “encouraging”, but warned officials “do expect numbers to bounce around a bit”.

Based on the number of very close contacts already known, public health teams expect to see another 50-60 cases from that group alone in the coming week or two, he said.

As of Tuesday, 15 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals across the Auckland region.

Of those, four are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Key news

Ardern announced the maximum fine for breaching Covid-19 rules would increase from $3000 to $4000 for individuals, and to $12,000 for businesses, to reflect the seriousness of the breaches.

It comes as the Auckland region is set to move to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, a decision health experts have called a “calculated risk”.

Twenty staff at Auckland’s North Shore Hospital came into contact with a man who evaded hospital security staff before running into a lift, and has since tested positive for Covid-19, and a “small number” have been temporarily stood down from work.

The man breached the hospital's level 4 visitor rules on September 16.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged everyone in the Auckland suburb of Clover Park to get a Covid-19 test immediately.

More than 8500 Covid-19 swabs have been carried out in Auckland in the past 24 hours, and there are 24 testing sites set up across the region.

Ardern has called on everyone in the south Auckland suburb of Clover Park to be tested, and a new pop-up testing station has been set up at Manukau Sports Bowl. She said the call-out was because of a “set” of cases in the suburb and there is believed to be a geographical relationship between them.

Meanwhile, at least 20 people have been charged with breaching lockdown rules in the past 12 days but the couple who fled Auckland for a trip to Wānaka are yet to face any enforcement action.

When asked why charges hadn’t been laid, a police spokeswoman said every breach was assessed individually to determine what inquiries needed to be carried out, with some breach reports requiring more time than others.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Punters in Auckland are expected to queue up for takeaways in level 3. (File photo)

Locations of interest

Two Countdown supermarkets in east Auckland were named as locations of interest.

Countdown Botany Downs, located on the corner of Te Irirangi Dr and Ti Rakau Dr, was visited by a Covid case on Sunday, September 19 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm, while Countdown Mt Wellington, situated on the corner of Penrose Rd & Mt Wellington Highway, is down for Wednesday, September 15 between 12.15pm and 12.50pm.

The additions have brought the total number of locations of interest to 136.

Supermarkets and gas stations in Auckland have made up the bulk of the locations in previous weeks.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found here.

Lockdown life

