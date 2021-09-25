Covid-19 vaccine dos and don'ts: Can I drink after the jab, or go to the gym?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says high vaccination rates in NZ would be a "game changer" in the Covid-19 response.

Seven months into New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, almost 3.2 million Kiwis have now had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and more than 1.7 million are fully vaccinated.

Tens of thousands of people are rolling up their sleeves across the country every day to get jabbed.

We know by now where and how to book in for our vaccines, what information to take with us on the day, and that we can expect a sore arm or a bit of fatigue afterwards.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff More than 4.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been given to date in New Zealand.

But did you know there are some basic dos​ and don'ts to be mindful of when getting your jab? Here we answer some common questions.

Can I take painkillers before getting my jab?

While you might be tempted to have a precautionary Panadol before heading to your appointment to reduce the likelihood of a sore arm, you should think twice, experts say.

The World Health Organisation says taking painkillers such as paracetamol before getting the Covid-19 vaccine to prevent side effects is “not recommended”.

This is because it is not known how these medications may affect how well the vaccine works.

However, it is fine to take paracetamol or other painkillers such as ibuprofen if you do develop side effects such as pain, fever, headache or muscle aches once you’ve been jabbed.

What if you’re worried about the prospect of an allergic reaction?

The “occasional person” who might be more prone to allergic reactions generally could benefit from taking an antihistamine beforehand, but “most don’t”, director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre Dr Nikki Turner said.

If you have previously had an allergic reaction with a vaccine, or are concerned about reacting to the Covid-19 jab, check with your GP first, she said.

Auckland University Auckland University director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC) Nikki Turner said it’s important people use common sense after getting vaccinated: don't push yourself exercising, or partying all night.

Can I have a drink afterwards?

Getting vaccinated can feel like a major milestone, regardless of whether you’re nervous about needles – so can you have a glass of wine or beer afterwards to celebrate?

Yes – so long as you’re drinking responsibly and sparingly, Turner says.

There’s no evidence that alcohol reduces the formation of antibodies after the Covid-19 vaccine, she said, so a “single social drink” (within your bubble, of course) is fine.

However, “significant” intoxication – like a night of binge-drinking – may affect your immune response.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tens of thousands of Kiwis are getting their Covid-19 vaccinations every day. (File photo)

Can I continue breastfeeding on the day of my vaccine?

Yes, you can.

If you’re breastfeeding – as with all vaccines on the New Zealand Immunisation Schedule – there are no safety concerns about feeding your baby after getting the Pfizer vaccine, the Ministry of Health says.

When you’re vaccinated, this can also provide some protection against Covid-19 for your baby through your breastmilk.

Can I lift weights after my appointment?

Following vaccination, your immune system whirrs into gear in a big way, leaving some people feeling fatigued. Headaches and muscle aches are common.

If you’re feeling unwell after having your vaccination, experts recommend you abstain from vigorous exercise until you feel well again.

“Allow [the immune response] to happen, don’t push yourself,” Turner said.

If you’re feeling well, there’s no real need to hold off. The vaccine and your immune system will still be doing its job, even if you have no symptoms.

I just got my jab and my arm hurts. Can I rub it?

The Ministry of Health urges people to not rub or massage the injection site after vaccination.

This can actually cause more irritation, Turner said.

Instead, you can place a cold, wet cloth, or ice pack on the site, but just for a short time.