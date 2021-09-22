Covid-19 spreads to third gang as Hells Angels prospect infected

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives more detail on the movements of the prisoner who tested positive for Covid-19.

At least three gangs now have Covid-19 cases in their ranks.

Stuff can reveal an Auckland Hells Angels prospect has tested positive for the virus and is now inside Jet Park quarantine facility.

A patched Black Power member earlier caught Covid-19 during his brief stint on bail before his recall to Mt Eden prison.

And multiple Mongrel Mob members across at least two chapters have also tested positive, it is understood.

But neither police brass nor health officials want to talk about the extent of Covid-19 in Auckland’s criminal underworld.

An Auckland media spokeswoman referred requests for comment to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry cited privacy in refusing to discuss the prevalence of Covid-19 in gangs.

“Unless there are compelling public health reasons, information about individuals is not released,” a ministry spokesman said in a statement.

“For privacy reasons, the Ministry of Health does not share personal information about people who have tested positive for Covid-19 including groups or organisations they might be part of.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Hells Angels Auckland central headquarters in Mt Eden.

The Hells Angels prospect who returned a positive test and is now quarantining in Jet Park lives in Ōtara, near Clover Park.

Clover Park, just south of Ōtara, was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as a suburb of interest in the ongoing community outbreak.

A new pop-up testing centre is running at Manukau Sports Bowl in Clover Park and Ardern is calling on all residents to get tested, symptomatic or not.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A prospect of the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang in Auckland has tested positive for Covid.

Clover Park and Ōtara are the traditional heartland of the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs, but it is unknown if any of their members have become infected.

Alf Filipaina​, an Auckland councillor for the Manukau ward who was a police officer for almost four decades, said there was a significant number of people in the gang fraternity who were getting older and would be more vulnerable to Covid.

Filipaina said he and his brother, rugby league legend Olsen Filipaina, have known gang members in the area since their arrival in the 1960s.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Former South Auckland cop and current Auckland councillor for the Manukau ward Alf Filipaina says anyone in the gang fraternity who has Covid and needs help can give him a call.

He acknowledged people with links to gangs would be difficult to reach for health officials.

Filipaina said any gang members or associates who wanted help or advice regarding Covid-19 could call him directly via his publicly listed number.

“Give me a call and I’ll help, especially if they’ve got Covid.

“If they want help, I’m here to help.”