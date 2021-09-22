Covid-19: Police gang liaison staff involved outbreak response, commissioner confirms

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield answer questions around the transmission of Covid-19 among gangs.

Police have undertaken gang liaison work in support of public health officials as Covid-19 continues to spread into Auckland’s criminal underworld, police commissioner Andrew Coster has confirmed.

Coster's comments came after Stuff revealed Covid-19 had spread to a third gang, with an Auckland Hells Angels prospect.

It follows a Black Power member who tested positive on returning to prison following a brief stint on bail, and cases in Auckland Mongrel Mob chapters.

Coster’s comments came in an interview with Stuff following the announcement of a $45 million funding boost aimed improving the safety of frontline police.

Asked about gang liaison work in support of contact tracing and other public health teams, Coster said officers were supporting health officials after receiving a request.

“Police isn't leading that response, it's led by public health, so our role is to support when requested, so we don't necessarily have full involvement in that, but we will assist where required, particularly with individuals who are providing difficult to find and that sort of thing,” he said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Hells Angels Auckland central headquarters in Mt Eden.

“We have undertaken some [gang] liaison in support of public health but as required and request by them, it’s their lead.”

At Wednesday’s daily 1pm press conference, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield were asked about concerns of Covid-19 spreading within gangs.

Hipkins said the Government tried not to comment on individual cases but said feedback from the contact tracers was that there were high levels of cooperation which was “very encouraging”.

“Wherever there are bigger groups of people, whether it’s big families or other people living in a more communal environment, of course that increases the overall risk of somebody contacting Covid-19 if it gets into that kind of setting.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Covid-19 spread was more risky when people lived in “communal environments”.

Bloomfield said a range of officials were working with those groups and encouraging them to get vaccinated.

“It’s great to see high levels of interest.”

Government officials have been reluctant to talk about the extent of Covid in gangs in Auckland.

An Auckland police media spokeswoman referred requests for comment to the Ministry of Health, while the ministry refused to discuss the prevalence of the virus in gangs, citing privacy.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A prospect of the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang in Auckland has tested positive for Covid.

The Hells Angels prospect who returned a positive test lives in Ōtara, near Clover Park, and is now quarantining in Jet Park MIQ.

On Tuesday, Clover Park was declared a suburb of interest in the ongoing community outbreak, prompting Jacinda Ardern to call on all residents to get tested, whether or not they have symptoms.

A new pop-up testing centre is running at Manukau Sports Bowl in Clover Park to allow for this.

STUFF A prisoner at Mt Eden prison has returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Clover Park and Ōtara are the traditional heartland of the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs, but it isn’t known if any of their members have become infected.

Alf Filipaina​, Auckland councillor for Manukau and a former police officer of almost four decades, said a significant number of people in the gang fraternity were getting older and would be more vulnerable to the virus.

Filipaina and his brother, rugby league legend Olsen Filipaina, have known gang members since they arrived in the area in the 1960s.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Former south Auckland cop and current Auckland councillor for the Manukau ward Alf Filipaina says anyone in the gang fraternity who has Covid and needs help can give him a call.

He said people with links to gangs would be difficult to reach for health officials. He urged anyone affected to call him directly on his publicly listed number for advice or help about Covid-19.

“If they want help, I’m here to help.”