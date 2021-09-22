Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, September 22

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announces 23 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak from September 22, Auckland’s first day in alert level 3.

Cases

There are 23 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, all in the Auckland region.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total number of cases in the wider outbreak to 1108.

Key news

It was Auckland’s first day back at alert level 3 since August 18 when the city moved into level 4 with the rest of the country.

Aucklanders flocked to their favourite coffee spots and eateries for the first time in weeks with fast food outlets reporting huge queues.

Richard Bagnall, co-owner of Ponsonby bar Longroom and adjoining café Longshot, said his establishment had “probably done a couple of hundred coffees” by 8.30am.

Bagnall said he counts himself lucky to own a café during these times, out of which he’ll be running cabinet food and takeaway coffee, but that the reality for those in hospitality is “still grim”.

Grimmer still was the situation for lockdown rule breakers who were facing charges for their flouting.

A couple who breached lockdown rules to fly from Auckland to Wānaka have now been summonsed to court to be charged.

On Wednesday, the pair were charged with failing to comply with a health order and are set to appear at the District Court on October 14.

Senior students in Auckland will get bonus NCEA credits after spending weeks longer out of the classroom than their peers around the country due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

STUFF Education and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is increasing the entitlement Auckland students will get for learning recognition credits.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced a 2020 scheme to boost Auckland students’ marks would return this year.

Auckland teenagers will now earn one bonus credit for every four credits they achieve, up to a maximum of 16 bonus credits at level 1, and 12 at levels 2 and 3.

And a reprieve for the Waikato community that was thrown into a “bespoke” Covid-19 alert level 4 at midnight on Monday. They are moving to level 3.

Hauraki communities south of Miranda and above Maramarua, including Kaiaua and Whakatīwai will now move into level 3 until 11.59pm on Friday, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

The move, Bloomfield said, was thanks to widespread testing and negative results.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Residents of Clover Park in Auckland queue to get tested for Covid-19 following an appeal from the Prime Minister.

Locations of interest

Various supermarkets and a laundromat in south Auckland’s Manurewa are among the latest potential exposure events listed by the Ministry of Health.

The most recent additions include a Pak 'n' Save in Māngere, a Crystal Laundromat in Manurewa and a food market in Clendon Park.

All had been visited on Wednesday September 15, between the times of 10.30am and 12.30pm, 3.05pm and 3.30pm and 3.38pm and 3.45pm, respectively.

The total list of exposure events now sits at 126.

Lockdown life

There’s nothing better than a simple loaf to throw in the oven and cook as Auckland continues to fight the lockdown blues.

Here are a selection of mouth-watering loaf recipes to get into.

If you need something decent to eat or drink, we have also got this handy directory of online deliveries near you.