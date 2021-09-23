Covid-19 NZ: Modelling suggests 7000 deaths in a year even with 75 per cent of country jabbed

New modelling prepared for the Government by Shaun Hendy suggests that New Zealand could see up to 7000 Covid-19 deaths a year even with a high proportion of the population jabbed.

New modelling prepared for the Government by Shaun Hendy suggests that New Zealand could see up to 7000 Covid-19 deaths a year even with a high proportion of the population jabbed.

The modelling from Te Pūnaha Matatini suggests that if 80 per cent of those aged 5 or over were fully vaccinated - around 75 per cent of the entire country – Covid-19 would still cause a serious death toll without other restrictions.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A mass vaccination clinic in Nelson.

Hendy projects it could cause just under 60,000 hospitalisations and just under 7000 deaths over a one-year period.

If 90 per cent of the 5+ population was reached however – around 85 per cent of the full population – then deaths could drop to around 600 over a year, or just 50 alongside some other health measures.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: What would a 90 per cent vaccination rate mean for New Zealand?

* When do we vaccinate the kids?

* Covid-19: New data suggests herd immunity unachievable in New Zealand



This would make ending restrictions very difficult without very-high vaccination rates, should the Delta outbreak not be stamped out in Auckland.

“The modelling results show the importance of New Zealanders achieving the highest vaccination coverage we possibly can,” said Dr Rachelle Binny from Te Pūnaha Matatini.

“The alternative is bleak. Failing to reach these high levels of vaccination would mean we will need to keep relying on lockdowns and tight border restrictions to avoid thousands of fatalities. This could cripple our healthcare system, and Māori and Pacific communities would bear the brunt of this health burden.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the modelling showed high vaccination would be key to getting rid of lockdowns.

“The more people are vaccinated the fewer restrictions we will need to live with,” Ardern said.

She cautioned that the modelling would only be one part of the toolkit the Government used to make decisions about Covid-19.

STUFF Before the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines were given provisional approval by Medsafe, they underwent extensive testing.

“Models are imperfect beasts. They give us principles to guide our decisions.”

The modelling is significantly more conservative than the modelling Australia's government is relying on.

Ardern relied on earlier models from Hendy to design the alert level system early in the pandemic.

Hendy said it made sense to look at overseas experience from places like Singapore, but it was important not to overestimate short term results for a system that would need to be in place for about a year.

Just a third (34 per cent) of the country has been fully vaccinated, but 62 per cent have had a first dose.

Many other nations have found it hard to vaccinate more than 70 per cent of their population.

The United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Israel, and the United States all have first-dose vaccination rates between 60 and 70 per cent.

In the OECD, only Portugal has vaccinated around 85 per cent of its population.

Getting 85 per cent of the population fully vaccinated would be all but impossible if the vaccine remains restricted to those aged over 12 – over 99 per cent of those aged 12+ would need a jab if that were the case.

Ardern said this would not influence decision-making over whether to make the vaccine available to over-5s, however.