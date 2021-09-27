Covid-19: ICU staff plead for Kiwis to be vaccinated amid bed, nurse shortage

New modelling prepared for the Government by Shaun Hendy suggests that New Zealand could see up to 7000 Covid-19 deaths a year even with a high proportion of the population jabbed.

Intensive care specialists say New Zealand's ICUs would struggle with Covid-19 even with high vaccination rates due to a shortage of beds and staff.

Modelling released last week revealed a sobering glimpse at New Zealand's future if vaccination rates do not exceed 90 per cent, with tens of thousands of hospitalisations and 7000 deaths projected in one year if there are no restrictions.

If vaccination coverage reaches 90 per cent, deaths will drop to about 50 over a year.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff New Zealand doesn't have either enough ICU beds or the clinicians to staff them to cope with 'business as usual' care, let alone Covid-19, a doctor and nurse say. (File photo)

Meanwhile, those on the frontline in our ICUs are “very concerned” about New Zealand's ability to respond to an influx of Covid-19 patients, and are pleading with Kiwis to get vaccinated to both protect themselves and to prevent hospitals becoming “overwhelmed”.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: What would a 90 per cent vaccination rate mean for New Zealand?

* Covid-19 NZ: Are ICUs really in better shape than they were pre-pandemic?

* New Zealand doesn't have enough ICU capacity, even without the effects of a pandemic

* Covid-19: Sending ICU nurses to Auckland will put pressure on other regions – union

* Doctors band together to stand up for vaccination



Dr Alex Psirides​, a Wellington-based ICU doctor, says there are not enough ICU beds for “business as usual” care in New Zealand, even without the effects of a pandemic.

But talking about ICU beds comes with an important proviso: beds alone cannot provide care. The number of beds is “largely irrelevant” unless there is an ICU nurse standing next to it 24/7.

Critically unwell patients require 1:1 nurse staffing. Every ICU bed needs about five or six nurses to keep it operational 24/7, Psirides says.

Furthermore, almost 80-90 per cent of ICU beds currently have patients in them.

“We need more ICU beds in New Zealand. Full stop.”

New Zealand has about 4.6 ICU beds for every 100,000 people, a number that has decreased as the population has grown, Psirides says.

The UK has 6.4, Australia 8.9 and Germany 38.7.

Covid-19 has shone a spotlight on the challenges New Zealand's intensive care clinicians are facing, but they are not new problems, he says.

“None of this is a surprise ... but it’s fair to say, no-one was prepared for [Covid].”

Even in Germany and the United States, which have ICU bed numbers 10 times New Zealand’s, “the effects are profound, and horrendous”.

Supplied ICU specialist Dr Alex Psirides says high vaccination coverage against Covid-19 is critical for preventing the hospital system – not just ICUs, but emergency departments, wards and GPs – from becoming overwhelmed.

Increasing both capacity – the number of beds available to cope with an “extraordinary” surge – and the number of staff needs to be “urgently addressed”, Psirides says.

But the problem cannot be fixed overnight.

It takes three to four years to train an ICU nurse after graduation, and seven to nine years to train an ICU doctor.

ICU capacity is finite. Unforeseen rises in demand, whether due to natural disasters, a recent spate of RSV hospitalisations, or mass trauma events, can only be treated in ICU because other patients have their planned surgery deferred.

In a healthcare system that works with what’s available, but is running at 80-90 per cent capacity already, “we don’t have the capacity to cope with unvaccinated people”, Psirides says.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson says DHBs are reporting they have 324 fully resourced ICU-capable beds available, operating nationally at 71 per cent capacity.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff It can take half a dozen nurses to staff one ICU bed 24/7, as critically unwell patients require 1:1 care. If New Zealand was required to 'surge' its ICU capacity, this ratio would be stretched.

These beds are covering ‘business-as-usual’ and Covid-19 patients.

Additional ventilators and ICU capable spaces can be converted for further capacity if needed – the current estimate is the system can surge to about 550 beds.

Achieving this would require DHBs to both be using ICU ‘surge-trained’ nurses and other specialists, like anaesthetists and theatre nurses, the spokesperson says.

As of mid-August, there were 621 ICU-capable ventilators in DHBs and a further 132 in the national reserve.

In the event all of these were required, DHBs would have to further expand ICU spaces, convert theatres, and operate lower ICU staffing ratios to manage all patients, the ministry says.

New Zealand College of Critical Care Nurses is “very concerned” about Aotearoa’s ability to care for an influx of Covid-19 patients, chairperson Tania Mitchell says.

Supplied ICU nurse and College of Critical Care chairperson Tania Mitchell says there are not enough nurses on a day-to-day basis – even without Covid – to provide the care for everyone needing ICU support.

Given New Zealand’s low level of ICU beds per capita, we could “easily be overwhelmed”.

This had been seen to some extent already in Auckland, with only a few patients requiring ICU-level care, resulting in units across the country having to redeploy nurses.

“There are not enough nurses on a day-to-day basis, without Covid, to provide the necessary care for everyone who requires ICU,” Mitchell says.

This means on a “regular basis”, patients who require elective surgery have had this postponed until there are enough nurses to care for them in ICU.

If New Zealand gets to 90 per cent vaccination coverage before opening the borders again, ICUs will “still struggle” with capacity and having enough trained ICU nurses to look after critically ill patients, Mitchell says.

New Zealand has a shortage of about 100 ICU nurses already, and there has been no notable change to staffing since the pandemic began, she says.

Tom Lee/Stuff New Zealand's College of Critical Care Nurses says we are currently short 100 ICU nurses.

Through the pandemic, health boards and the ministry have been preparing for the “significantly” increased patient numbers that would come with an outbreak.

This has included purchasing more ventilators and monitoring equipment, and redesigning areas (such as modifying airflow) to be able to care for Covid patients, as “there won’t be enough” negative pressure rooms.

But the issue remains: there are not enough nurses.

ICUs have been training some non-ICU nurses to be able to assist in providing care during a surge, “however it is possible that we will run out of both nurses and ICU-trained staff,” she says.

If this happens, “we will reach a tipping point” where clinicians need to move to a ‘crisis’ model of care which will “inevitably impact patient outcomes”.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent the system becoming overwhelmed, she says.

Overseas, Covid-19 is becoming an epidemic of the unvaccinated: “The only way out of this is to vaccinate our way out of it”, Psirides says.

Intensive care specialists are pleading for all eligible New Zealanders to get vaccinated as soon as possible: “it is the only way you will prevent avoidable death”.

“If you are unvaccinated, and you get sick, we will look after you the same way we look after anyone else, but the system will be completely overwhelmed,” he says.

New Zealand has largely dodged a bullet, but we may not continue to be so lucky.

“The only thing that's going to determine what happens will be the number of people who got vaccinated, undoubtedly.

“That’s the only way we minimise the appalling things that may yet come.”