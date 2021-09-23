Covid-19: Auckland Sky Bus services suspended indefinitely

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announces the suspension of green flights with Australia will be extended for a further 8 weeks.

Auckland’s Sky Bus has become a Covid-19 casualty, with services suspended indefinitely following an 80 per cent drop in patronage.

Sky Bus previously suspended its North Harbour service, which gave North Shore residents a direct link to Auckland Airport, in March 2020.

The Auckland City express route was paused in August, however Calum Haslop​, head of Kinetic New Zealand, has now confirmed the services have been suspended indefinitely.

Pre-pandemic, both services had run a 24/7 schedule, and were popular due to their direct routes to the airport, which did not require passengers to transfer onto other modes of public transport.

Pre-pandemic, Sky Bus offered two direct airport services from the Auckland CBD and the North Shore.

The company had invested more than $35 million into its vehicles and operations.

The service had been running at an “unsustainable level”, incurring significant financial losses each month, Haslop said.

“Our business does not receive any of the normal subsidies that other urban bus services enjoy, and therefore its only source of income is from passenger fares.”

Sky Bus, a fully commercial entity, also received no funding from Auckland Transport.

There had been multiple attempts to keep the business sustainable during travel restrictions, including route changes, lower fares and reduced frequency,

“Unfortunately, with Auckland in lockdown yet again and no end in sight for border restrictions, we simply can’t continue to operate the service.”

The decision was made on Wednesday following consultation with employees, Auckland Transport and Auckland Airport.

“SkyBus will however reassess the viability of reintroducing both services over the longer term when all border restrictions for international passengers are finally removed,” Haslop said.

Affected employees would be supported and offered positions at Kinetic’s subsidiaries, which included Go Bus and Johnston’s Coachlines, while Sky Bus’ airport airside operations would continue unaffected.

Haslop thanked both travellers and airport staff who “rely heavily on Sky Bus” for their loyalty and support.

“We have 50 dedicated and passionate team members who have built this business into what it is today.”