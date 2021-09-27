With Covid-19, endemic doesn't mean mild

Some think Covid-19 will become more like the common cold, but as usual, it’s much more complicated than that.

OPINION: When someone gets Covid-19, the virus turns some of their cells into virus-producing factories. To produce more viruses, the cells start by making copies of the virus’ genetic material. It’s here that little errors can randomly happen. An adenine​ swapped out for a cytosine​ here. Guanine​ for uracil​ there. These errors are how the virus evolves.

So far, this evolution has given rise to variants like delta, which is both more infectious and causes more hospitalisations than previous versions of the virus. As the virus becomes endemic in many countries, people are asking how might it continue to evolve. Some think it will become more like the common cold, but as usual, it’s much more complicated than that.

The common cold idea is based on a theory by Theobald Smith​ which he called the “law of declining virulence”. Virulence is how microbiologists refer to the harmfulness of a microbe and its ability to cause disease.

In the 1880s Smith was studying a disease called Texas cattle fever​ which is caused by a malaria-like parasite that spreads through tick bites. His work led him to believe that as infectious microbes evolved, they became less harmful.

It wasn’t until the 1970s that Smith’s “law” was shown to be far too simplistic. That’s when Robert May​ and Roy Anderson​ pioneered the application of mathematical modelling to the ecology and evolution of infectious diseases and came up with the “trade-off” model for the evolution of virulence.

Basically, they showed that there is no reason to assume that disease severity will decrease over time. In some cases, it might even increase. It will all depend on a range of factors including how many susceptible hosts there are, and how and when the microbe transmits between them.

The evolution of infectious diseases is a fascinating topic that many labs are studying. I’ve been working in this area for almost 10 years, following the evolution of a bacterium that infects mice the same way some types of E. coli​ infect humans. Several years ago we found that in eight of our 10 experiments, our bacteria evolved to become more infectious.

We’ve been trying to understand how, since. Bacteria are much more complex life forms than viruses, so there will be many ways they can improve their ability to infect. But here is something else we found – our bacteria didn’t become any less virulent.

I wonder if one reason some people instinctively think Covid-19 should become less harmful is because they live in communities where infectious diseases aren’t generally a big concern. Their children aren’t at risk of rheumatic heart disease after having a sore throat.

Another reason might be because people don’t understand what the words pandemic and endemic mean. They describe where a disease is, not its severity. It’s not “pandemic equals bad, endemic equals not so bad”.

The reality is there are loads of endemic infectious diseases that have been with us for a very long time, and that are showing no signs of getting less harmful. If you want some viral examples, how about measles and polio? These have been controlled by vaccination but are still deadly to the unvaccinated.

Only time will tell what’s going to happen with Covid-19.