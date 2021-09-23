Covid-19: Waikato man charged over fake positive coronavirus test result

The 27-year-old from Cambridge allegedly edited an official text message informing him he had returned a negative Covid-19 test result to read that he had returned a positive test result.

A Waikato man has been arrested after he altered a text message to say he had returned a positive Covid-19 test result and sent it to several people.

The 27-year-old from Cambridge allegedly edited an official text message informing him he had returned a negative Covid-19 test result to read that he had returned a positive test result.

The man then contacted a number of people claiming he had returned a positive test result.

STUFF Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announces 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Stuff understands his actions resulted in at least one business in the Waikato shutting down operations on Wednesday night before later being told the seemingly legitimate text was fake.

Waikato West Area Commander inspector Will Loughrin said police were made aware of the incident last night after one of these concerned individuals reported it to police.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the individual undertook a Covid-19 test on September 20, which returned a negative test result on September 22.

A staff member from one of the companies impacted, who Stuff has agreed to keep anonymous, claimed the text shut down 15 farms in the Waikato and around 50 companies, working in partnership, were notified of possible community transmission, before it was found the text was fake.

The staffer believed the man had added a test result number tracing back to Texas to make the text seem more believable.

“This is extremely disappointing behaviour that has caused unnecessary distress for a number of people in the Cambridge community,” Loughrin said.

The man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Friday.