Covid-19: Nine new cases, plea for Auckland to stick to rules this weekend

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield say they want 90% of the New Zealand's eligible population vaccinated.

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, all in the Auckland region.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay gave the update at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

That brings the total number of cases in the wider outbreak to 1131.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff There are nine new Covid-19 cases in the Delta community outbreak. (File photo)

It is the first day when case numbers have been in the single digits since the outbreak began, in mid-August.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, all have been epidemiologically linked to the wider outbreak.

Three are household contacts and six are known contacts of cases.

To date, 902 cases have now recovered.

Of the cases reported on Thursday, seven (50 per cent) were infectious while in the community.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Officials have urged Aucklanders to remember they are in alert level 3 this weekend.

Robertson said today's case numbers were “encouraging” and indicated that the “hard work” of Aucklanders in particular is paying off.

However, “the job is not yet done”.

He implored Aucklanders to remember, as we head into the weekend, that the region is still at alert level 3: “Stick to your bubble, stick to the rules.”

In the past 14 days, there have been 14 cases detected which have not yet been linked to the outbreak, and are not connected to a cluster.

There continue to be 10 epidemiologically linked sub-clusters in the wider Delta outbreak.

Of these, two are active, six are contained, and two are dormant.

The Ministry of Health announced another three epidemiologically unlinked sub-clusters on Friday – the fourth new one this week. This means there are now 14 sub-clusters not yet linked to the outbreak.

Of these, three are active, four are contained and seven are dormant.

There are 13 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the Auckland region. Three of these people are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

On Friday, McElnay also announced that all tests taken in upper Hauraki – after a Whakatīwai household tested positive for Covid-19 – had come back negative.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Widespread testing in upper Hauraki has come back without picking up further Covid-19 cases, and the region will rejoin the rest of New Zealand – barring Auckland – at level 2.

The region would now move back to alert level 2, after it was put into a ‘bespoke’ level 4 to allow for widespread testing.

More than 14,850 Covid-19 tests were carried out across the country in the past 24 hours – 6928 of these were done in the Tāmaki Makaurau region.

This is about 1440 fewer tests in Auckland than the day prior.

McElnay and Robertson continue to urge people in Auckland's suburbs of interest, including Clover Park and Mt Wellington, to come forward for testing.

Since September 1, 20.8 per cent of the Clover Park population have been tested. This testing has picked up one case of Covid-19.

McElnay said it's a great effort, but they want more people – whether symptomatic or asymptomatic – to be tested.