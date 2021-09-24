Covid-19: Man sped through Auckland checkpoint with rifle in his boot, police say

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says there are nine new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

A gun was found in a man’s car after he sped through a freight lane at the Auckland-Waikato border, police say.

Officers saw the car at the Rawiri Rd checkpoint in Mangatawhiri on Thursday night. It was travelling through a freight lane at speed with the headlights off, a police spokesman said.

Police stopped the car on State Highway 2, and a search of the vehicle revealed a rifle was in the boot.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police are operating border checkpoints between Auckland and other regions. (File photo)

A 41-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A 63-year-old man was also arrested at a southern checkpoint on Thursday after allegedly refusing to provide any details about his travel to police.

He was given a warning, but continued to refuse to give any details, so was arrested, the spokesman said.

At the same checkpoint, a 31-year-old woman was also arrested as she was identified as being wanted in relation to burglaries in Cambridge.

As of 11.59pm on Thursday, a total of 256,962 vehicles had been stopped at checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries since the beginning of the month.

On Thursday, 457 vehicles were turned around, bringing the total since the beginning of the month to 4035.

Since Auckland moved into alert level 3, three people have been charged with three offences.

One was for failing to comply with order (Covid-19), one for failure to comply with direction or restriction, and one for breaching the Health Act.