Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak, September 26

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the latest Covid-19 case numbers are encouraging, but asks Aucklanders to continue following level 3 rules.

A pharmacy, chemist, grocery store and petrol station are the latest additions to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest on Sunday.

Chemist Warehouse in Westfield Manukau has been marked as having potential Covid-19 exposure events on September 23 and 24, while Farro Fresh in Epsom was also exposed on September 22.

Unichem Pharmacy in Ōtara has also been listed with the potential exposure event occurring on September 23.

Mobil Glen Innes has also been added as a location of interest for September 11.

Anyone who visited Unichem Ōtara and Chemist Warehouse during the exposure events is required to stay home and get tested immediately.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health revealed there were 16 new community cases in Auckland, three which were yet to be linked to existing cases.

Also on Saturday, one person tested positive at Wāitakere Hospital after presenting with Covid-19 symptoms and was discharged to a managed isolation and quarantine facility. It’s not yet known if the case had been included in Saturday’s reporting.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Anyone presenting with symptoms is asked to get tested and self-isolate until they receive their test results.

Meanwhile, testing across Auckland continued to focus on the Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park areas.

The number of cases in the outbreak had now grown to 1146 – in total, 1114 of these have been linked, with 10 unlinked from the past fortnight.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The Ministry of Health listed 16 new community cases in Auckland on Saturday.

Auckland will stay in alert level 3 until at least October 4, while the upper Hauraki region moved down to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Saturday night.

The ministry is advising anyone who has been at one of these locations, within the noted time frame, to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Auckland’s shift to level 3 had people eager for their takeaway coffee.

Those who develop symptoms are advised to get a test and stay at home until a negative test result is received, and it has been 24 hours after those symptoms have resolved.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list