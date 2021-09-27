Covid-19 live: PM Jacinda Ardern says vaccination is the 'golden ticket' to freedom

16:55, Sep 27 2021
STUFF
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has decided on a pilot for a self-isolation MIQ trial where people can isolate at home.

People wait for takeaway coffee outside Five Loaves eatery in Auckland’s Herne Bay. The region remains in alert level 3.
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
