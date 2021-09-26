Covid-19: There are 18 new community cases, all in Auckland

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the latest Covid-19 case numbers are encouraging, but asks Aucklanders to continue following level 3 rules.

There are 18 new community Covid-19 cases, all in Auckland, and two are yet to be linked to the Delta outbreak.

In a new milestone, more than 5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine have also now been administered around the country, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

There are 1165 Covid-19 cases linked to the Delta outbreak, with 1138 of these having being epidemiologically linked, with five unlinked from the past fortnight.

On Sunday, there were 12 people in hospital, four of them in intensive care.

Sixteen of Sunday's cases have been in isolation at home or in MIQ.

Half of Saturdays' cases had exposure events and the other half have been in isolation throughout their infectious period.

Tracers are actively managing 958 contacts, while the number of locations of interest sat at 137, as at 10am.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff There were 16 new cases of Covid-19 in Auckland on Sunday.

On the vaccine front, more than 5m doses administered around the country. Of those 3.2m are first doses and 1.7m second doses.

On Saturday, 51,472 vaccines were administered – 19,350 receiving their first dose and 32,122 second doses.

Testing in Auckland

On Sunday, 13,442 tests had been processed across the motu, taking the total number of tests performed to date to 3.32 million. In Auckland, 4,498 swabs were taken in the last 24 hours across 20 testing centres.

The Ministry of Health said testing across Auckland continued to focus on the Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park areas.

More than 2140 tests have been processed since September 19 at Clover Park.

“We are continuing to encourage Clover Park residents, and those in the surrounding areas, to get a test regardless of whether they have symptoms of Covid-19," the Ministry said.

More than 1300 tests have been processed from Mt Wellington residents in three days.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF More than 2140 Covid-19 tests have been processed from Clover Park residents.

The nearest community testing centre for people living in the Mt Wellington/Sylvia Park area are the pop-ups at the Auckland Netball Centre, St Johns and the MT Smart Stadium testing centre in Penrose.

A new pop-up testing site has opened on Sunday at the Tuakau Rgby League Club.

From Sunday, the Pukekohe pop-up centre has moved from the Pukekohe A&P Showgrounds to the Pukekohe Netball Centre.

As well as the 18 community cases of Covid-19, there is one new case identified at the border.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff More than 5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A person from Russia has tested positive after arriving in the county on September 21 via the United Arab Emirates. They are in a managed isolation and quarantine facility.

Two historical cases have also been identified at the border, a person from Sri Lanka who arrived on September 11 and a person from the United Kingdom who arrived on September 22.

Both are in managed isolation and quarantine in Christchurch.

Auckland remains in alert level 3 until at least October 4, while the upper Hauraki region moved down to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Saturday night. The rest of the country remains in alert level 2.