Covid-19: Police find woman hiding in the back of car as driver attempts to flee Auckland

Police checkpoints will be set up at Mercer by 11pm on Tuesday night to stop all non-essential travel in and out of the super-city.

A woman was found hiding in the back of a car while the driver attempted to flee Auckland at a border checkpoint, police say.

The car was stopped at the Mercer checkpoint at 7pm Saturday, intending to travel south out of Auckland, in breach of the driver’s 24-hour bail conditions.

When stopped, police said they found another person hiding in the back of the vehicle.

Neither the 31-year-old driver and the 27-year-old passenger had the appropriate documentation to leave Tamaki Mākaurau and were arrested, police said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Aucklanders urged to stay local during first weekend back at level 3

* Covid-19: Waikato DHB winds back its restrictions after numerous tests come back negative

* Covid-19: Upper Hauraki got the tests and the results - now it moves to level 3

* Covid-19: Man found hiding in car boot trying to leave Auckland in border breach



The pair face drugs charges and a charge for breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Order.

About 30 minutes later, a driver fled the same Mercer checkpoint, before he was located and charged with breaching the restrictions and failing to stop, police said.

At the Northern border, a farmer found a man attempting to avoid the police checkpoint to attend a water race.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Checkpoints are in place at Auckland’s boundaries.

The 55-year-old was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified, giving false details and a breach of Covid-19 order, police said.

As Auckland remains in alert level 3, police said people should keep their movements local, bubbles tight and maintain physical distance from others.

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, three people have been charged with a total of three offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki, as of 5pm Saturday.

Of these, one is for failing to comply with a Covid-19 order, one is for failing to comply with direction, prohibition or restriction, and one is a Health Act breach.

In the same time period, one person was formally warned.

Police have received 691 breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki.