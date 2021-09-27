Covid-19: 12 new cases in Delta community outbreak, door-knock testing in Auckland

Professor Michael Baker says teams should go door-to-door in areas of concern, checking for symptoms and asking to test people, offering a vaccination at the same time.

There are 12 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, all in the Auckland region.

The Ministry of Health gave the update in a statement, ahead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaking at a press conference at 4pm.

That brings the total number of cases in the wider outbreak to 1177.

Two of the 12 cases reported on Monday are yet to be epidemiologically linked to the outbreak, but investigations are under way.

Seven cases over the past 14 days are yet to be linked to the outbreak.

Of the cases reported on Monday, 10 – more than half – were infectious while in the community.

There are now 15 epidemiologically linked sub-clusters in the wider outbreak. Of these, four are active, nine are contained and two are dormant.

There are 10 unlinked sub-clusters, none are active. Three are contained, and seven are dormant.

There are 13 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the Auckland region as of Monday. Four are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Testing has slumped overall, with 6906 tests processed across the country in the past 24 hours.

Of these, 3873 were carried out in Auckland.

This is down from a rolling average of 13,700 over the past seven days.

Testing continues across Auckland with a particular focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mt Wellington/Sylvia Park.

In some cases, public health staff have been sending mobile testing units to areas where there have previously been cases and encouraging residents to get tested at their home.

David White/Stuff Officials are continuing to encourage people in Auckland's suburbs of interest to get tested, and are also deploying mobile testing units to some areas where there have previously been cases.

If you do receive a knock at your door, the ministry is “strongly” encouraging people take up the opportunity to get tested.

The mobile units can also facilitate Covid-19 vaccination.

Anyone who is a contact, has visited a location of interest at specific dates and times, are connected to a suburb of interest, or have any symptoms of Covid-19 need to get tested at isolate at home while waiting, the ministry said.

There were 705 swabs processed from Auckland's suburbs of interest on Sunday – including both asymptomatic and symptomatic tests.

One community case reported on Monday had previously been under investigation. It is now confirmed, and is linked to the current outbreak.

The person – who spent 14 days in a quarantine facility along with household members who also tested positive – has since recovered.

As of Monday, 928 active contacts are being managed by public health teams.

Of these, 92 per cent have received a call from contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 90 per cent have had at least one test.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Only 24,710 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine were given across the country on Sunday.

There continue to be no new unexpected detections of Covid-19 in wastewater, the ministry said.

New Zealand marked a vaccination roll-out milestone over the weekend with more than 5 million doses given. To date 3.2 million people have had a first dose, and 1.8m are fully vaccinated.

Just 24,710 doses were given on Sunday, two-thirds of which were second doses.

More than 1.8 million doses have been given in Auckland, with 1.17m (82 per cent) being first doses.

On Sunday, 10,812 doses were administered across the region, made up of 3022 first doses and 7790 second doses.