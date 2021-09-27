Covid-19: Woman at Waitākere police cells tests positive, not all staff were wearing PPE

A person has tested positive for Covid-19 after being in the Waitākere police cells based in Auckland's Henderson.

A woman who was in custody at Auckland’s Waitākere police cells has tested positive for Covid-19, but not all staff who came into contact with her were wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE), police say.

Waitematā district operations manager inspector Jason Edwards said the district custody unit at Henderson station had been temporarily closed after a person processed through the cells on September 23 tested positive for the virus.

The woman was arrested that day for a breach of bail and burglary related offences, Edwards said.

She was asymptomatic and went through a health screening test before she was taken into the custody unit.

Corrections notified police about the positive case on Sunday, Edwards said.

CCTV is being reviewed to check who had contact with the woman and 10 officers have been temporarily stood down for testing, and are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The three officers who arrested the woman are also being tested and are self-isolating.

The inspector said not all staff involved in the arrest and management in the custody unit were wearing full PPE, which would be addressed.

Police staff working at custody units are required to wear PPE at all times while processing people who have been arrested, Edwards said.

“We have very strong expectations around this and have set out internal guidelines around PPE at an extremely high standard,” the inspector said.

He said all officers had various levels of PPE, however a number of them did not meet the strict guidelines.

“These are internal matters which we are now following up with the staff involved and won't be commenting further for privacy reasons.”

However, Edwards said a number of negative results had already been returned.

“Police is taking every precaution which includes having a deep clean of the custody unit carried out today.”

The custody unit is expected to reopen later on Monday.

In the meantime all arrests requiring a person to be detained are being taken to the Auckland City District Custody Unit, at Mt Eden.

Michael Bradley/Stuff The woman initially refused to be tested, however took a test on Saturday.

Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said the woman was remanded in custody at Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility on Thursday and initially refused to be tested.

She was placed into a quarantine area, where she was cared for by staff wearing full PPE and later agreed to be tested on Saturday.

The department is working closely with Auckland Regional Public Health Service, with five staff isolating and getting tested.

No-one in custody is considered a close contact, Beales said.

“Since March 2020 we have put in place extensive plans to manage any risk to our staff or the people we manage, including robust infection prevention and control plans at all alert levels, with detailed record keeping for both staff and visitors to our sites to enable fast and thorough contact tracing,” Beales said.

At present, 4,860 prisoners have received their first dose of the vaccine and 2,159 their second dose, Beales said.

A further 783 people who are no longer in prison received their first dose while they were in custody, with 151 also receiving their second dose.