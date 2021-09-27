Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, September 27

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has decided on a pilot for a self-isolation MIQ trial where people can isolate at home.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from September 27 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including latest cases and locations of interest details.

Cases

There are 12 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, all in the Auckland region.

That brings the total number of cases in the wider outbreak to 1177.

Two of the 12 cases reported on Monday are yet to be epidemiologically linked to the outbreak, but investigations are under way.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 12 new cases in Delta community outbreak, door-knock testing in Auckland

* Covid-19: Woman at Waitākere police cells tests positive, not all staff were wearing PPE

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak, September 27



Key news

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield fronted the post-Cabinet news conference on Monday afternoon.

Ardern said details for a self-isolation trial for arrivals in New Zealand would be announced on Wednesday. She said a decision on vaccine certificates would also be made before the summer festival season.

A woman who was in custody at Auckland’s Waitākere police cells has tested positive for Covid-19, but not all staff who came into contact with her were wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE), police say.

Waitematā district operations manager inspector Jason Edwards said the district custody unit at Henderson station had been temporarily closed after a person processed through the cells on September 23 tested positive for the virus.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images A nurse hands out information after vaccinating a member of the public in Auckland.

Intensive care specialists say New Zealand's ICUs would struggle with Covid-19 even with high vaccination rates due to a shortage of beds and staff.

Modelling released last week revealed a sobering glimpse at New Zealand's future if vaccination rates do not exceed 90 per cent, with tens of thousands of hospitalisations and 7000 deaths projected in one year if there are no restrictions.

If vaccination coverage reaches 90 per cent, deaths will drop to about 50 over a year.

Locations of interest

A Mobil petrol station in Glen Innes, Auckland, is the among the latest additions to the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest list on Monday.

It was visited on September 11 between 1.35am and 2.45am.

The Ministry of Health is advising those who visited at the specified times to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after the exposure date.

Lockdown life

Looking for some recommendations on what to watch this week? Neon's New Amsterdam and Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions are among some great shows to stream.

And with face masks here to stay, making social connections and sharing information is, when masked, a much more complicated business. Lana Hart gives some advice on how to convey emotion in a masked-up world.