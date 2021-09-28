Covid-19: Eight new cases in Delta community outbreak, lowest case total in 40 days

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announces eight new cases in the community.

There are eight new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, all in the Auckland region.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

That brings the total number of cases in the wider outbreak to 1185.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff There have been eight new cases of Covid-19 detected in the past 24 hours.

Seven of the eight new cases are known contacts of existing cases.

The number of active sub-clusters has reduced by one since yesterday, from four to three.

“Progress does continue,” Bloomfield said.

One of the new cases is yet to be linked to the cluster, and is a person who presented to Waitākere Hospital’s emergency department on Monday night. They were assessed on arrival and moved into an “appropriate area” not long afterwards.

They are isolating in a negative pressure room at North Shore Hospital.

Chris McKeen/Stuff There is one new unlinked case reported on Tuesday, who was tested after presenting to Waitākere Hospital’s emergency department last night. They are now in isolation.

As a precaution, five Waitākere ED staff have been stood down. Eight patients who remain in hospital are being treated as contacts.

Of the 12 cases reported on Monday, five (42 per cent)were infectious while in the community.

In the past 14 days, seven cases have not yet been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

There are 14 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the Auckland region. Three of these people are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

There continue to be 15 epidemiologically epidemiologically linked sub-clusters in the wider outbreak.

Of these, four are active, nine are contained, and two are dormant.

There are a further 10 unlinked sub-clusters – of these, none are active, three are contained, and seven are dormant.

There has been an unexpected positive detection of Covid-19 in wastewater taken from Tauranga on September 23, Bloomfield announced.

Follow-up samples from Tauranga and Mt Maunganui were taken on Tuesday morning, and the results are expected on Thursday.

Further testing is under way in Paeroa, Waihi Beach, Katikati, Matamata, Te Puke and Maketu.

ESR/Supplied People in the greater Tauranga area, including in Mt Maunganui, are urged to get a Covid-19 test if symptomatic after an unexpected detection of Covid-19 in wastewater.

Given New Zealand is dealing with the Delta variant, officials are asking people in the greater Tauranga area – including Mt Maunganui – to get a test if they are symptomatic, or if they have been at a location of interest.

Testing centres in the area will be open extended hours on Tuesday, and additional sites will be open tomorrow to manage increased demand.

Testing continues across Auckland with a particular focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mt Wellington/Sylvia Park.

Slightly fewer than 10,000 tests (9955) were processed across the country in the past 24 hours. Of these, 7562 were in Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Just under 10,000 Covid-19 swabs were carried out across the country in the past 24 hours.

Bloomfield said the focus of surveillance testing in Auckland has now shifted to workers who came online since moving to alert level 3.

Officials have requested that over the next two weeks these workers, regardless of symptoms, get two Covid-19 tests at least five days apart – particularly those in construction, hospitality and retail.

Bloomfield also gave an update on vaccination coverage among those in the current outbreak.

Of the 1185 cases to date in this outbreak, 260 were children under the age of 12 and are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Of the 925 cases eligible for the jab, 718 people (78 per cent) have not had a single dose of the vaccine.

Just 38 people, 4 per cent, were fully immunised – in that they had their second dose of the vaccine two weeks before becoming a case.

Nearly 1000 people in the outbreak (982 cases) have recovered as of Tuesday.

Ardern also announced that from 11.59pm on Tuesday, people will be able to travel from level 3 across the boundary into a level 2 area if they are permanently moving, if they have shared care arrangements for children, and if they are returning home.

These people will need proof of a negative test and proof of why they are travelling – such as a purchase agreement, job offer, or information from an educational facility. They must not be sick, she said.