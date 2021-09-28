Covid-19: Auckland boundary rules relaxed for those moving house, starting new jobs

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces changes to the Auckland boundary settings to permit travel for additional groups of people.

The Government has relaxed its Covid-19 travel restrictions, allowing those who are moving house, studying or sharing child custody to travel across the Auckland border.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement during Tuesday’s 1pm press conference.

“There are really valid reasons that people do need to relocate. We have a higher level of confidence that we can safely make some changes to border movements.”

From 11.59pm on Tuesday, those who are wanting to travel across the Auckland boundary may do so if they are permanently moving house, starting a new job, travelling to a tertiary education residence, or sharing joint custody of a child.

Chris McKeen/Stuff From 11.59pm Tuesday, many more people will be able to cross the borders from Auckland to the rest of the country. (File photo)

Those wishing to travel across the boundary will not need to make a formal application to the Ministry of Health, but will need to carry documentation to prove their reason for travel.

This includes sale and purchase agreements, a letter of enrolment from a tertiary provider or a letter from a new employer.

They must also have returned a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of their departure, and must not be unwell, much like the requirements of those already travelling across the Auckland boundaries for essential work.

Ardern said she appreciated personal situations may have changed or become more urgent after Auckland’s six weeks of lockdown, and that it had been a testing and expensive time for those who have had to put their plans on hold.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Those travelling across the Auckland boundary under the relaxed rules do not need to apply for a formal exemption, but must carry documentation to prove their reason for travel. (File photo)

“I do want to acknowledge and thank those who have been stuck in this situation for some time for your patience and commitment to everyone's health and safety,” she added.

“The flexibility we are able to give here is because level 3 is currently doing its job, which is to ensure no wider spread in the Auckland community.”

Ardern said there had been 6000 requests from people wishing to cross the Auckland border, with just 800 approved.

Around 1000 of those requests had been from those wanting to move house.

Those wanting to travel for funerals, tangihanga or to visit dying family members must still apply for a personal travel exemption on the Ministry of Health website, as those events were considered high risk.

It came after Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced eight new community cases in Auckland and a positive wastewater test in Tauranga.