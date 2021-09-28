Covid-19: 78% of community cases in Delta outbreak had not been vaccinated

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announces eight new cases in the community.

The vast majority of Covid-19 community cases linked to the Delta outbreak had not received the vaccine when they were infected.

In the current outbreak, 925 people who caught the virus are 12 and over and thus eligible for the vaccine, but 78 per cent of them had not received a single dose.

However, it is not known how many of the cases are between the ages of 16 and 40, who only became eligible to get the vaccine after the outbreak began.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The majority of people linked to the current Covid-19 outbreak had not been vaccinated. (File photo)

In total, there are 1185 cases associated with the outbreak, of whom 260 are children under the age of 12, for whom the vaccine is not yet approved.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Eight new cases in Delta community outbreak, lowest case total in 40 days

* Covid-19: 90 per cent or higher vaccination coverage will bring fewer restrictions, Jacinda Ardern says

* Live: Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approved for 12 to 15-year-olds, Jacinda Ardern announces



Only 4 per cent of those aged 12 and over who have tested positive had been fully immunised.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the figures during the 1pm press conference on Tuesday.

Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern urged people to get vaccinated this week, especially if they were working during level 3.

“Your vaccination could be significant for your workplace being able to open, as Cabinet reviews the alert level settings next week,” Ardern said.

There were eight new cases of Covid announced in the community on Tuesday.

Only one had not yet been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

Auckland is currently in alert level 3, while the rest of the country is at alert level 2.

The Government will review the alert levels at next Monday's Cabinet meeting.