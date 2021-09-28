Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, September 28

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield report eight new cases of Covid-19.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from September 28 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case numbers and locations of interest details.

Cases

There are eight new community cases of Covid-19 in the Delta outbreak announced on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 1185. All of the cases are in Auckland.

There are now three active sub-clusters in the outbreak. Seven of the 8 cases are contacts of existing cases.

READ MORE:

* Tauranga wastewater tests positive for Covid virus

* Live: Eight new Covid-19 cases in the community, more MIQ spots to open

* Anxious waits in far-flung countries as countdown to new MIQ spots nears

* Covid-19: Auckland boundary rules relaxed for those moving house, starting new jobs

* Covid-19: Eight new cases in Delta community outbreak, lowest case total in 40 days

* More quarantine flights between Australia and New Zealand announced

As of Tuesday morning, over 982 individual contacts had been identified and around 88 per cent of these have had a test.

Information on where you can get tested is here.

It’s not all bad news though, as Tuesday featured the lowest case number total in 40 days.

Key news

A wastewater sample collected in Tauranga on September 23 has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry of Health said. Follow-up samples from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui were taken on Tuesday morning, with results expected on Thursday. Additional samples are also being taken from nearby areas.

People in the greater Tauranga area, including Mount Maunganui, are being asked to get a Covid test if they are symptomatic, or have been at a location of interest.

People moving house, studying or sharing child custody will be able to travel across the Auckland border from midnight, the prime minister announced during the 1pm press conference. Those wishing to travel across the boundary will need to carry documentation to prove their reason for travel.

More quarantine flights have been announced between Australia and New Zealand.

Air New Zealand has announced 31 ‘red’ flights between Australia and Auckland in December for customers wanting to return to Aotearoa before the end of the year. These flights will sit alongside the current quarantine-free ‘green’ flights available in the booking system. Red flight numbers will start with NZ8, the green services will begin with NZ1.

Another 3000 rooms in MIQ are being released at 6pm on Tuesday. It follows last week’s release of 3205 rooms, which had a queue of 31,800 people at its peak. The online lobby for bookings opened at 5pm, one hour before the room release started, and would cover spaces across October, November and December.

STUFF Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says 78 per cent of cases in the Delta outbreak - who were eligible for the vaccine - were not been jabbed.

The vast majority of Covid-19 community cases linked to the Delta outbreak had not received the vaccine when they were infected.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says 78 per cent of cases in the outbreak - people who were eligible for the vaccine - had not been jabbed. However, it is not known how many of the cases are between the ages of 16 and 40, who only became eligible to get the vaccine after the outbreak began.

Locations of interest

There are 108 locations of interest. If you visited a location of interest during the relevant time, follow the health instructions provided.

Lockdown life

It could be the perfect spring cake. Try your hand at Sponge Cake with Citrus Curd and Cream. It’s a variation of a recipe from the 1950s and it’s one the next generation is bound to love just as much as earlier ones.

If you feel like eating something you haven’t made yourself, we have this handy directory of online deliveries near you.