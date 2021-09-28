Covid-19: No new locations of interest for first time since Delta outbreak began

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said they were working towards Covid-19 safety at summer festivals.

No new locations of interest have been added to the Ministry of Health’s list, for the first time since the community outbreak began.

As of 8pm on Tuesday, no new locations had been added to the list for more than 24 hours.

On Monday only two locations of interest were added to the list: a 77 Convenience Store in central Auckland and a Mobil petrol station in Glen Innes.

There are currently 108 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health website.

Meanwhile, testing across Auckland continues to focus on the Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mt Wellington/Sylvia Park areas.

Auckland will stay in alert level 3 until at least October 4.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

