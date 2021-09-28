Coivd-19: Dad expecting triplets denied travel exemption to enter Auckland for birth

Ashley Bloomfield urges those commuting across the Level 4 borders to be tested and hints regular surveillance for some essential workers is on the way.

A Rotorua father has been denied a travel exemption to enter Auckland when his wife gives birth to their premature triplets.

Kelvin Acutt, and his wife Amber Acutt are expecting triplets, but last Friday at just 23 weeks pregnant, Amber went into premature labour.

“She was taken to Auckland Hospital, and I was allowed to go with her as a support person. They managed to stop her from giving birth, but the doctors told us when it does happen she’ll need an emergency C-section.”

All three of the babies had abnormal umbilical cord flow, Acutt said, and things could change very fast without warning.

READ MORE:

* All rooms booked out in latest MIQ offering as thousands queue for right to return to New Zealand

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, September 28

* Covid-19: Motorists trying to cross Auckland face being turned back by police

* 'Heartbreaking': Father blocked from seeing newborn baby due to coronavirus border rules



Acutt said his wife could go into labour tomorrow, or it could be in five weeks, so in the meantime he needed to head back to Rotorua to work and take care of the couple’s 14-month-old child.

If Acutt returns to Rotorua however, he won’t be allowed back into Auckland without a travel exemption.

“I applied for one on Monday and the Ministry of Health (MOH) emailed me back saying it had been declined.

“They said because Amber wasn’t in a life-threatening situation it was too great of a risk to the public.”

The email, seen by Stuff, said Acutt’s need for travelling was not “essential”, but the New Zealand population had to be protected from Covid-19.

KELVIN ACUTT/Supplied Kelvin and Amber Acutt are currently expecting triplets.

Their application was denied because there was no “risk to life, health or safety,” travel could be delayed or avoided, and there was an “overall risk to public health,” the email read.

“Based on the information you have given us we have determined your need for travelling is not essential right now,” MOH said.

Acutt said he was shocked being there for the birth of his premature babies wasn’t considered essential, and he didn’t want his wife to be alone during the process.

“I can’t stay in Auckland indefinitely because I have bills to pay and a job to go back to, but I need to be with my wife when she goes into labour.”

He said he was “calling on the compassion” of the New Zealand Government to reconsider his application to travel across the border.