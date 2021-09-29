Covid-19 live: Updates for Wednesday, September 29

05:00, Sep 29 2021
A person undergoes a swab test at the Pages Road drive through Covid-19 Testing Centre on August 21, 2021 in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images
A person undergoes a swab test at the Pages Road drive through Covid-19 Testing Centre on August 21, 2021 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Get the latest on Covid-19 cases, MIQ, and vaccine progress from Stuff newsrooms across the country

Stuff