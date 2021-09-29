Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak, September 29

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said they were working towards Covid-19 safety at summer festivals.

A park and dairy in south Auckland, along with an Ellerslie petro station, are the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

After one day of no new locations of interest, the Ministry of Health updated the list to add Allenby Park in Papatoetoe, Dawson Rd Superette Lotto in Flat Bush, Z petrol station in Ōtara and BP in Ellerslie.

Earlier on Wednesday Kelston Mall in Glen Eden was also added to the list.

A BP petrol station in Ellerslie is one of the newest locations of interest.

The dates of exposures ranged from September 15 to September 28.

People who visited Allenby Park and Dawson Rd Superette have been advised to stay home and get a Covid test immediately, as well as a test on day five.

They must stay at home until a negative day five test has been received.

People who visited Kelston Mall, Z Te Irirangi Drive and BP Ellerslie were advised to self-monitor for Covid symptoms and only get a test if symptoms developed.

There are 96 locations of interest related to the community outbreak, with most in Auckland but a few in the Cambridge area.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.