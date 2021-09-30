Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak, September 30

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield reports 45 new cases in Auckland.

Supermarkets in Auckland’s Glen Innes and Mt Albert are the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

Anyone who visited Pak N Save Mt Albert on September 25, between 11am and 1pm, or Pak N Save Glen Innes on September 21, between 6.45pm and 8.45pm, should monitor themselves for Covid symptoms.

They do not need to get a test unless symptoms develop.

Earlier on Thursday, Flat Bush laundromat, along with supermarkets in Manukau and Greenlane were added to the list.

People who visited Flat Bush Laundromat on September 25 or 29 at the relevant times were told to self-isolate for 14 days and get a Covid test immediately, as well as on day five and 12.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Pak n Save Mt Albert is one of the latest locations of interest. (File photo)

There are 100 locations of interest related to the community outbreak, with most in Auckland, but a few in the Cambridge area of Waikato.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.