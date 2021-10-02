Covid-19: South Auckland boarding house not visited by health services

Raschella Liley, manager of The Poacher boarding house in Manurewa, talks about being on guard against Covid in her housing facility.

The property manager of a 42-bedroom boarding house in south Auckland says she hasn’t received any help from health services during this or any previous outbreak.

Raschella Liley, who looks after Poacher Guest House, says health services should start visiting boarding houses like hers to administer vaccines and stop them becoming concentrated clusters of Covid-19 infection.

Liley said she watched her surveillance cameras day and night, on the lookout for anyone trying to bring guests into the building, and got up at the crack of dawn to disinfect every door handle.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Raschella Liley, manager of the Poacher Boarding House in Manurewa, says she’s had no help from health authorities.

“At night-time, I hardly sleep, I guard the place, so when it’s lockdown time I don’t allow any visitors inside.

“Someone might sneak in, but I run outside and kick them out.”

Because all 50-odd guests were technically part of one large bubble, Liley said she was limited in her ability to stop guests mixing and mingling in the communal kitchen or living areas.

Large groups often sat down together to watch the rugby.

“There’s no legal way I can do anything about it.

“We don’t know if one of the people living here at the moment has the virus or not, so I keep my eye [on them].

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Poacher Boarding House in Manurewa has 42 rooms and roughly 50 guests currently.

“So far I haven’t found anyone who’s really looking sick. Because I say to them, ‘You better check it. Go to the doctors please’.”

She said most guests had been vaccinated, but there were some who treated Delta like any other illness.

“Some stubborn ones or stuck up ones don’t know how deadly Delta is, they will go outside not wearing masks, and even if I tell them, they pretend, but they don’t.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Raschella Liley says she’s limited in her ability to break up large gatherings within the boarding house.

New focus on boarding houses

In response to questions over why Poacher had not been visited, Ministry of Health spokesman Vince Barry said there was a large cohort of people living in private boarding houses who weren’t captured in housing databases.

He said district health boards were working closely with providers of transitional housing and were building on existing relationships to help users make informed decisions on vaccinations and encourage take up.

“The outreach programme has prioritised larger emergency motels and transitional housing sites and has so far completed 21 vaccination visits to these sites with another 50 scheduled this month.

“Our focus is being expanded to people living in boarding houses, lodges and privately run residences, which are not under the care of a housing provider.”

Barry said Covid-19 testing was also underway for high-risk residences that may have been affected by the recent outbreak.

Abuse from guests

Occasionally Liley said she would get abuse from guests who had been caught breaking the rules.

“They think I won’t do anything about it.

“No! I don’t think like that. It’s my community, I have to look after especially the older people here.”

Poacher’s guests are all 30 years old or above, with some guests in their 70s.

She said she thought the Government didn’t care because her boarding house was in south Auckland, and the population was poor.