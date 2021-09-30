Covid-19: Auckland boundary will remain even if move to level 2 goes ahead

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says even if Auckland drops to alert level 2, removing the regional boundary is not under consideration.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has indicated the “high likelihood” that Auckland's boundary will remain in place even if the region moves to alert level 2 next week.

Cabinet will meet on Monday, October 4, to review Auckland’s Covid-19 alert level settings. By then, the region will have spent 48 days in lockdown.

Amid “volatility” in case numbers over recent days, with just eight cases on Tuesday – the lowest in 40 days – to a sobering 45 cases on Wednesday, officials are giving “full consideration” to easing restrictions for Auckland next week, Ardern said in a press conference on Thursday.

David White/Stuff The boundary separating Auckland from the rest of the country is likely to remain in place even if the region moves to alert level 2 next week, the Prime Minister says.

“What’s not in consideration presently is removing that regional boundary at this time,” she said.

In addressing the topic on Thursday, Ardern said she “owes that level of certainty to Auckland”.

“With the outbreak as it stands, yes, we are giving full consideration to easing, but there’s a number of ways we can consider that,” she said.

This is likely to involve the boundary remaining in place.

“I know that will be hard to hear,” she said.

It comes after epidemiologist and University of Otago Professor Michael Baker told Stuff earlier this week that Auckland’s boundary would be “absolutely critical” if the region was to move down alert levels.

Before the outbreak, Baker and other University of Otago public health colleagues made recommendations for strengthening the alert level system, including introducing additional restrictions in levels below stay-at-home orders – essentially our current level 2.

The highest version of level 2 would involve introducing regional travel restrictions and maintaining the boundary, in this case between Auckland and the rest of the country. It would require universal mask-wearing indoors, and working and schooling from home where possible.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A leading public health expert earlier told Stuff that maintaining Auckland's boundary would be “absolutely critical” if the region did move down alert levels.

Baker suggested a similar stance could be taken if officials did decide to move Auckland to alert level 2 next week.

“That boundary around Auckland will be absolutely critical,” he said at the time.

When asked about this prospect earlier in the week, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins’ office said any recommendations for any extra measures for Auckland – if the region was to move down alert levels – would depend on public health advice received at the time.

Ardern was not able to give any clarity as to how long the boundary would remain in place.

“Of course we want to get to a position where we can have movement again,” she said.

Maintaining the boundary requires a “huge” amount of work, and causes huge stress and anxiety for those who are separated.

“We want to get that movement back, but it needs to be safe,” said Ardern.

“At the moment, we do have control of the outbreak in Auckland, but we still have an outbreak, so we’ll continue to assess the role of the regional boundary as we go.”