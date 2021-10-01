Covid-19: Two Auckland drive-through vaccination centres close their doors

A second drive-through vaccination centre has opened in Auckland. This one is at the Trusts Arena in Henderson.

The drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre at Trusts Arena in west Auckland and the North Shore Airport drive-through in Dairy Flat have now closed their doors.

The Trusts Arena site, run by Te Whānau O Waipareira, administered about 40,000 doses of vaccine in the slightly more than a month it was open, Waipareira Trust spokesman Joseph Lose said.

People who were booked in to receive their vaccine at Trusts Arena had been contacted by text and advised they needed to rebook elsewhere.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A large-scale drive-through vaccination centre in west Auckland has closed.

Lose said the decision was made to shut the centre as it had essentially run its course, following a “big campaign” to get west and north Aucklanders vaccinated.

Demand for the site was starting to dwindle, and given it was such a “big operation” to run, the call was made to redistribute staff and resourcing, Lose said.

A spokeswoman for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre said these were among a number of short-term vaccination centres set up temporarily to respond to the surge in demand amid the outbreak.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The drive-thru centre, operating out of sports stadium Trusts Arena, administered approximately 40,000 doses in a little over a month.

The two sites had closed as there was “lots of available capacity” at nearby vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies, she said.

The NRHCC was still looking at ways to make vaccination easier for people, including using its mobile bus vaccination clinics, local pop-up events at schools and churches, and its new free taxi service to get people with difficulty accessing transport to clinics.

Waipareira Trust has been operating a vaccine bus in West Auckland suburbs throughout this week, and from next week will be sending vans and cars out to reach people who remain unvaccinated, he said.

The existing Henderson vaccination centre on Catherine St, also operated by Waipareira Trust, remains open.

It comes as demand for the Covid-19 vaccine has started to wane across the country.

Just 5000 people made a vaccine booking on Tuesday, and 50,000 people were booked over the week – a big decline from earlier in the month, when more than half a million people were vaccinated in a week.

Amid repeated calls for as many Aucklanders to get their first dose to reach 90 per cent coverage, just a few thousand people in the region are getting their first dose each day at present – with 3984 first doses given on Wednesday.

To date, more than 1.18 million Aucklanders (83 per cent) have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Forty-eight per cent of Aucklanders (691,580 people) are fully vaccinated.