Auckland Zoo's elephants to remain in NZ for longer due to Covid-19 complications

Auckland Zoo’s resident elephants, who were due to be moved to Australia this Spring, will stay in Auckland until 2022 due to Covid-19.

The two Asian elephants, Anjalee, 14, and Burma, 38, were set to be re-homed in Australia before the end of 2021.

Another Sri Lankan elephant, Nandi, was expected to join Burma and Anjalee about five years ago, but that has not happened.

The zoo announced its decision to rehome the elephants in November 2020, saying it had been made to give them the “family herd” they needed for their long-term wellbeing.

Anjalee, 14, needs to get pregnant soon to avoid any long-term reproductive health issues female elephants can face if they do not breed.

“Having exhausted all current possibilities to breed her here at Auckland Zoo, we will now work to move her to another accredited zoo programme where she can live in a multi-generational family herd,” zoo director Kevin Buley said at the time.

On social media, Auckland Zoo said the bursting of the trans-Tasman bubble and the Covid-19 lockdowns, meant the “complicated” moves couldn’t progress as planned.

The zoo said Anjalee and Burma would now take their trans-Tasman trip in March or April 2022. Auckland Zoo vets and staff will travel alongside the elephants to make their transitions easier.

”Anjalee and Burma are of course, oblivious to all the complications of Covid-19, and are continuing to thrive under the care of our elephant team,” it said.

Preparations will continue for Anjalee’s move to Taronga Western Plains Zoo in March and Burma’s move to Australia Zoo in April.

That will include ongoing familiarisation training for the elephants with their transport crates, so they feel comfortable in them.

The postponement means visitors to Auckland Zoo will be able to visit the elephants over the summer, once Auckland moves to alert level 2.

The elephants’ departure from Auckland Zoo will mean there will be no elephants in New Zealand.

Earlier this month, the zoo was able to welcome three new lions from Melbourne, Australia, to their new home.

Auckland Zoo’s head of animal care and conservation Richard Gibson said the three lionesses were able to travel into the country unaccompanied and zoo staff collected them from Customs upon their arrival.