Covid-19: The latest on the Delta outbreak's linked and unlinked sub-clusters

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay comments on more Covid-19 cases appearing at Middlemore Hospital.

Two newly identified sub-clusters which emerged in Auckland’s Delta community Covid-19 outbreak late this week are “giving rise” to the bulk of the region’s new cases.

On Thursday afternoon, officials announced the new clusters. One, in ‘south-east Auckland’ is linked to five households, some of which are transitional housing. Another new sub-cluster has cropped up in West Auckland.

Ministry of Health data released to Stuff shows that as of 9am on Thursday, at least nine different sub-clusters have had new cases in the past five days. Six have had a new case in the past day, including two as yet unlinked sub-clusters.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There are currently 28 sub-clusters in the Delta community outbreak – 15 are linked, 13 are unlinked.

One of these unlinked sub-clusters, with 21 confirmed cases to date, is in children with a median age of just 5-9 years.

Here’s an updated break down of what we know about the Delta community outbreak’s 28 sub-clusters.

Fifteen are epidemiologically linked – three are active, eight are contained, and four are dormant.

Active clusters are those where there have been cases reported in the previous 14 days that are not household or other known contacts of previous cases.

Three active clusters have been deemed epidemiologically linked to the wider outbreak, while two have not.

These range in size from between 0-9 cases (the true number has not been disclosed for privacy reasons) to 35 cases, the Ministry data – which does not include the two sub-clusters announced on Thursday – shows.

There are 13 sub-clusters which have not yet been linked to the outbreak in total.

Unlinked clusters have a genomic link to the current community outbreak – which means officials know they are connected somehow – but have not yet been linked to a known case or exposure event.

Two active unlinked sub-clusters are both centred around the Manukau ward.

As well as the unlinked cluster in 5-9-year-olds, another with 12 cases as of Thursday morning has a median age of 15-19.

Four unlinked sub-clusters are considered contained (clusters which have had household or other known contacts of previous case test positive within 14 days) and seven are dormant.

At present, more sub-clusters are active or contained than are dormant.

To date, sub-clusters have emerged in all corners of Auckland: from Rodney and the North Shore in the north, to Waitākere in the west, Maungakiekie-Tamaki in the central suburbs, and the Manukau and Manurewa-Papatoetoe ward areas in the south.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Ministry of Health data shows there has not been a new case in the Māngere church group sub-cluster for 11 days.

The data also reveals it has been 11 days since the last case linked to the 386-case Māngere church group cluster was recorded, and six days since the last case in the group associated with secondary transmission from the church (with 169 cases).

Three sub-clusters, each with fewer than nine cases, have had not a new case in more than 30 days.

Of the two new sub-clusters Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave details about on Thursday, one appears to be linked to an existing cluster but has been identified “in its own right”.

It seems there is “likely” to be another link to an existing cluster with the other, but Bloomfield did not specify which was which.

He also did not advise where in west Auckland the new sub-cluster was, but Henderson was added to the suburbs of interest list late this week.