Auckland businesswoman allegedly breached border to visit Marlborough Sounds

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed the maximum fines for breaching Covid-19 rules will be increased.

An Auckland woman who allegedly visited the Marlborough Sounds in breach of Covid-19 restrictions has been summonsed to appear in court.

Stuff understands the businesswoman had the required documentation to cross an alert level boundary for work reasons, but the permit only allowed her to travel to Wellington.

However, the woman had arranged for a property in Onahau Bay, Queen Charlotte Sound, to be valued on Saturday, September 25.

She allegedly flew across Cook Strait, in breach of the conditions of her exemption documents, to be at the property for the valuation.

READ MORE:

* Home isolation pilot for business travellers warrants 'high quality enforcement'

* Covid-19: Police find woman hiding in the back of car as driver attempts to flee Auckland

* Covid-19: Pair arrested in Wellington after allegedly travelling from Auckland



It is understood the valuer later spoke to Picton police, who took action.

Maike van der Heide/Stuff An Auckland woman allegedly flew to the Marlborough Sounds in breach of her border exemption. (File photo)

A few days later in Auckland, city police visited her downtown apartment to verify she was not there, Stuff understands.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

Neither the woman nor her lawyer have responded to requests for comment.

The Blenheim-based valuer declined to offer comment.

A police spokeswoman said officers received word on Tuesday the Auckland woman had flown to Blenheim, then travelled onwards to the Sounds.

“A 53-year-old woman was spoken to in Picton on September 29 and summonsed to appear in the Blenheim District Court on 26 October in relation to a breach of Covid travel restrictions,” she said.

“Health authorities were notified.”

Two weeks ago, the Government hiked fines for Covid-19 lockdown breaches to a maximum of $12,000 for individuals or $15,000 for companies.