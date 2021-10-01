Covid-19: Auckland boundary could be in place for weeks if level 2 move happens

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says even if Auckland drops to alert level 2, removing the regional boundary is not under consideration.

The Auckland region could remain cut off from the rest of the country for “weeks” if the boundary is maintained amid a potential move to alert level 2 next week, an expert says.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated the “high likelihood” Auckland’s boundary will remain in place even if Cabinet decides on Monday to change alert level settings.

Ardern said officials are giving “full consideration” to easing restrictions for Auckland next week, but the boundary would probably stay.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Experts say Auckland is not ready to move to alert level 2 next week, but that if it does, the boundary will need be “very rigid” – potentially for weeks.

Epidemiologist, University of Otago Professor Michael Baker said: “No question, you have to keep a very rigid border around Auckland while it has sustained transmission.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland's boundary 'critical' if region moves down alert level - expert

* Covid-19: Auckland boundary likely to continue if alert level drops, but where is it?

* Covid-19: Whole country could see restrictions until Christmas if virus isn't stamped out in Auckland



Baker said it would only be comfortable to remove Auckland’s border either when the outbreak is fully suppressed or eliminated, or if the virus becomes widely established outside Auckland.

As neither is the case, the boundary is likely “not a short-term thing” and

could be “tightly maintained” for weeks, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Infectious diseases and pandemic expert Professor Michael Baker said it would be “quite brave” for Cabinet to move Auckland to alert level 2 next week, given we are just now starting to get information about what has been happening amid level 3.

Baker said it would be “quite brave” of Cabinet to move Auckland down an alert level without seeing what impact alert level 3 has had.

Baker said the pattern of cases indicates there is increasing transmission in the community, and “really we won't know that well into next week”.

“I would’ve thought Auckland would need to be at alert level 3 for another week.”

Baker said if we are eventually moving into a suppression model, having rapid antigen testing “widely available” – similar to what is used in the UK – would be a good approach.

These tests can be used to manage settings where there is transmission in the community, meaning you can “keep society going” even if the virus is circulating.

Covid-19 modeller and University of Auckland Professor Shaun Hendy said “we’re not on track” to move to level 2. To do so, we need to put an end to mystery cases, he said.

If Auckland moves to alert level 2 next week, and essentially ring-fences the region within its border, this will be an admission that the Government is moving to a different strategy, Hendy said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Professor Shaun Hendy said maintaining Auckland’s boundary if it moves to level 2 while transmission is happening in the region will delay spread to other parts of the country, but not stop it.

Inevitably, moving to level 2 when transmission is ongoing means there are going to be flare-ups in other parts of the city – this might not be immediate, but will happen, he said.

“I personally don't think a shift to level 2 is the right thing to do. But if that's going to happen, yes, keep the boundary in place, for sure.”

Auckland's boundary will delay Covid spreading to other parts of New Zealand, but it will “only delay it”, Hendy said: “It will inevitably get across the boundary.”

Such a call would represent a shift away from elimination and more towards an aggressive suppression strategy, he said.

This was likely at some point during the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, but, he said: “I would’ve liked to see it happen much later.”

Auckland’s vaccination rate is making a “significant” difference, with modelling showing it is cutting transmission by about 50 per cent.

However, with more than half a million people in Auckland yet to be vaccinated, there is still potential for a “big” outbreak that causes many deaths, Hendy said.

“We have to really push to get that [last] chunk” of people vaccinated, he said.

A move to level 2 wouldn’t be level 2 as we know it, and the boundary would likely be both difficult to manage and hinder some businesses, he said.

In signalling the fact the border would likely remain in place, Ardern said officials want movement in and out of Auckland back, “but it needs to be safe”.

“At the moment, we do have control of the outbreak in Auckland, but we still have an outbreak, so we’ll continue to assess the role of the regional boundary as we go.”