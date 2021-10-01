Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 1

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says there are 19 new cases of Covid in the community, the same number as on Thursday.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from October 1 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case numbers and locations of interest details.

Cases

There are 19 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak. It matches the same number of new community cases announced on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay gave the update on Friday afternoon.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and released the latest information on the Covid19 numbers in today’s daily update.

It brings the total number of cases associated with the outbreak to 1268.

All new cases are located in Auckland, and all but one have already been linked to the current outbreak.

McElnay said many clusters in the current outbreak have been contained while five sub-clusters remained active.

She said the focus is on getting these sub-clusters contained.

The case numbers reported on Friday showed a “levelling off” of cases as the numbers were consistent with Thursday’s cases, she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Samuel Baker, 13, says he didn't feel a thing when he got his Covid-19 vaccination from Pat Coats at Ruru Specialist School on Friday.

There are 15 epidemiologically linked sub-clusters in the outbreak, and 13 unlinked sub-clusters.

As of Friday, 23 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals across the Auckland region.

Of these, four are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Key news

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealanders shouldn't expect a return to the 2019-style freedoms of level 1 in a world where the Delta variant remains dominant.

“The future, I think, is going to look different.”

The added restrictions, including masks, wider use of the NZ Covid Tracer app and some sort of vaccination pass to enter certain venues, are needed to secure the country's elimination status, Bloomfield said.

Despite the fact cases have remained stubbornly above zero in Auckland, the health boss ssaid he was still dedicated to elimination.

After two exposure events at Middlemore Hospital, 66 patients are considered close contacts.

Six close contacts of a Covid-19 case have been discharged from Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital after being held in isolation to manage the risk of the virus. They were exposed to the virus on Wednesday night, when two people arrived at the emergency department seeking treatment for other issues, but tested positive.

One, who discharged themselves from hospital after receiving their test result, was being moved to a quarantine facility on Friday, while the other remained in hospital.

At the 1pm update, Robertson was asked what the impact would be on the trans-Tasman bubble after reports that Australia was poised to reopen its international borders from November. It would allow its citizens to come and go without seeking permission as states close in on key vaccination targets.

The deputy prime minister said the New Zealand Government would continue with the planned review of the bubble.

The Government has promised another $195 million in subsidies for airlines to keep air cargo links open until the end of March 2022.

The closed borders, as a result of the pandemic, and record low passenger numbers have resulted in air cargo capacity dropping, and it has sent the cost of freight skyrocketing.

Cabinet will meet on Monday to review Auckland’s Covid-19 alert level settings. By then, the region will have spent 48 days in lockdown.

Locations of Interest

A Countdown supermarket in central Auckland is among the latest locations of interest linked to the the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

Fresho Mt Roskill was also added to the list after a visit on September 25, from 12.15pm to 1pm.

Earlier on Friday, Meat World in Onehunga, Sensational Chicken in Auckland CBD and a Z petrol station in Parnell were added to the list.

Lockdown Life

