Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces staged reopening of Auckland

17:19, Oct 04 2021
STUFF
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

Get the latest Covid-19 updates live from Stuff newsrooms across the country.

A pop-up Covid-19 testing centre is operating at the Raglan Rugby Grounds after news of a positive Covid community case in Raglan, and while the area is in level 3 lockdown.
MARK TAYLOR/Stuff
A pop-up Covid-19 testing centre is operating at the Raglan Rugby Grounds after news of a positive Covid community case in Raglan, and while the area is in level 3 lockdown.
Stuff