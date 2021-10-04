Covid-19: Newborn baby tests positive for virus at North Shore Hospital

After two Covid-19 cases were uncovered in Raglan and Hamilton, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moved much of Waikato into Covid-19 alert level 3 settings.

A newborn baby has tested positive for Covid-19 at Auckland’s North Shore Hospital.

The baby was twice visited by their father before he tested positive on Sunday, a statement from Waitematā District Health Board executive lead Tamzin Brott said.

The baby is asymptomatic and the mother has tested negative. Both have been moved to a Covid- appropriate ward and safety protocols are in place, the statement said.

Before testing positive, the mother and baby were in a single room separated from other mothers and babies.

Staff were notified of the case in an email from Brott on Sunday night.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The baby tested positive at Auckland’s North Shore Hospital.

She said the mother and baby were tested after Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) advised the DHB a visitor to the hospital’s maternity ward – the baby’s father – had tested positive for Covid-19.

The email said a “limited number of staff” who had potentially come into contact with the father had been stood down as a precaution while investigations continued.

“We know that news like this can be unsettling and have provided the available facts in order to keep you as informed as possible - we will update you as soon as we can tomorrow,” it said.

The news comes after the parent of a baby at Auckland Hospital tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The baby was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Auckland DHB’s initial investigations suggest the risk to babies in the unit is low, the Ministry of Health said.

There were 33 new community cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday - 32 of them are in Auckland and one in Waikato. A second case in Waikato, who is a known contact of the other case, was also reported but will be included in Monday’s numbers.

Of the two new Waikato cases - one is in Raglan and the other in Hamilton East. The cases prompted parts of Waikato to be put back into alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Sunday.