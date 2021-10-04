Covid-19: What could loosening restrictions in Auckland look like?

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says a new initiative will see Auckland GPs calling their Māori and Pasifika patients to ensure they get vaccinated.

Health experts, who warn it is too soon for Auckland to move down Covid-19 alert levels, say universal masking and keeping to our bubbles will be necessary restrictions if the decision is made to move the region from level 3.

During an interview with Breakfast on Monday morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were options on the table that weren’t just a straight level shift, with officials looking at restrictions to “make life easier in Auckland, but don’t pose as much risk”.

Experts say relaxing now, with the current outbreak at alert level 3 “not looking great”, will “add fuel to the fire” – potentially giving rise to cases spiralling very quickly, and lead to increased hospitalisations and deaths.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland is on a knife-edge, seven weeks into lockdown, as case numbers continue to grow.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said if restrictions are loosened to a ‘level 2 plus’ degree, there would need to be universal masking indoors outside the home “at the very least”, including in primary schools, school buses and workplaces.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: How likely is level 2 for Auckland? PM says other options on the table

* Covid-19: Elimination is the quickest way out of lockdown, but can it be done?

* Covid-19: Concerns 45 new cases could be the start of an 'uptick' at level 3

* Covid-19: Auckland's boundary 'critical' if region moves down alert level - expert



Without these changes, school-age children would be particularly exposed if there is community transmission occurring, given they largely cannot yet be vaccinated and are congregating each day in buildings where ventilation is poor, Baker said.

Baker said Auckland needs to be maintaining alert level 3 principles, with staying at home from work and school being the “default”.

As soon as you loosen these restrictions you also lose the ability to dampen down spread if there is virus circulating he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Infectious diseases and pandemic expert, University of Otago (Wellington) Professor Michael Baker warned against a move out of level 3 for Auckland, but said all loosening of restrictions would require universal mandatory masking for all indoor settings outside of the home.

If restrictions are eased at all, he would expect people would need to wear masks in all indoor situations.

Indoor events could also be shifted outdoors, he said.

However, Baker did not believe any restrictions should be eased for Auckland given the current situation.

“I would be very concerned if [the region is in] anything less than level 3. That would be very risky indeed.”

In a blog published on Sunday, Baker and colleagues said a more nuanced option could see ‘alert level 3 minus’ – which could have restrictions applied at a suburb level in parts of Auckland where the outbreak is persisting.

However, this would be “hard to manage” within a city, particularly where there is spread across different communities and pockets.

Ardern also indicated on Monday that she would give information about a ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown.

Baker suggested that if Auckland had 90 per cent first dose coverage and case numbers were low “then we might think about moving”.

University of Otago (Wellington) epidemiologist Dr Amanda Kvalsvig said there needs to be an “urgent” upgrade to the pandemic response built around two aims: enabling people to mix and connect while keeping them safe from Covid-19, and wrapping support around communities who need it most.

SUPPLIED Otago University epidemiologist Dr Amanda Kvalsvig said masks should be mandatory at secondary schools and normalised at primary schools.

This would include introducing a mask mandate in secondary schools, and normalising use in primary schools.

Kvalsvig said a “major effort” was needed to improve air quality by ventilating indoor spaces, and exercising and socialising outdoors wherever possible.

“Substantial" payments and benefits for Aucklanders to support them through this period, vaccination initiatives that focus on “marginalised” and excluded people so they could access culturally safe services, and Māori and Pasifika leadership were also needed, she said.

Te Pūnaha Matatini Covid-19 modeller and mathematics Professor Michael Plank said the current situation suggested it was difficult to contain Auckland’s outbreak, and moving down alert levels could spell disaster.

Supplied University of Canterbury Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank said restrictions around bubbles and mixing households would likely to remain, given the risk this poses for increasing potential spread.

Moving from alert level 3 – essentially a stay-at-home order – to level 2, where people are encouraged en masse to return to work, school, and public venues is a “big leap”.

Any kind of easing is tricky, but Plank noted it was important that the Government looked at what “in-between” steps would be needed.

One area officials will want to look at is schools given the impact lockdowns have on young people’s education: “That’s a really critical area.”

There may be options for getting some kids back in the classroom, but this also relied on keeping community transmission more generally under control, Plank said.

Mixing between bubbles and socialising were “the biggest risks”.

Plank said any easing of bubble restrictions gives the virus more opportunity to make the leap from one household to the next, infecting more and more people.

He agreed universal masking would help a little, but it wouldn’t be “100 per cent”.

“Easing restrictions with bubbles, even with masks, could be dangerous.”

Limiting the number of people in workplaces would also be critical, as relaxing how many people are permitted in these spaces could further “add fuel to the flames”.