Covid-19: Migrants kept in NZ by MIQ lock-out considering giving up on Kiwi life

A Kiwi stranded in Queensland due to the lack of MIQ spots says she should be able to self-isolate in her own home.

For the first year of the pandemic New Zealand was held up as a lifeboat, but increasingly those in the lifeboat are feeling isolated and adrift. While the rest of the world debates reopening country borders, Aotearoa is debating when to reopen city boundaries. Geraden Cann spoke to migrants who have effectively faced a choice since the pandemic began – stay, or leave and don’t come back.

Every managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) lottery reveals the thousands of Kiwis desperate to return home. It’s easy to forget for many migrants, effectively locked out of the MIQ system and often without a clear path to residency, the outlook isn’t much brighter.

Migrants who have received residency meanwhile are feeling the strain of an MIQ system geared towards those outside trying to get in, which is affectively keeping them locked in.

Many visa holders are now considering abandoning goals to start a life here, rather than living with the uncertainty of when they will receive residency or be able to travel to see family and friends.

North Shore-based Paula Darknell is one of them. She and her husband have lived in New Zealand for two years. With a daughter in Sydney and another in China, Darknell says whether they stay or go will depend on whether the border reopens in the new year.

Supplied/Stuff Paul and Paula Darknell decided to make New Zealand their home, but being effectively locked in has made them rethink their options.

“Not knowing when we will be able to go back to the UK, or not knowing when we will be able to see our eldest daughter in China, has sort of changed a lot for us,” she says.

Darknell’s husband Paul is a plumber, and the pair are among the estimated 165,000 migrants eligible under last week’s announcement of a fast-track to residency via the 2021 Resident Visa.

“We would like to stay, but residency would not be processed that quickly for us to visit the UK without the borders being open,” she says.

“We can’t stay here just in limbo, not knowing when we can get back to the UK to see people, you know?

“We feel as if we are not worthy to be here, even though we both work, and we’ve both been paying taxes. We are not allowed to own a house, we are not allowed to pay into the KiwiSaver, there’s so many things we can’t do.”

Darknell is also a trained teacher with 18 years experience, which fills another shortage, however her qualification isn’t recognised.

“We can’t even think about going back and even applying for MIQ because we’re on work visas, because if we go back we can’t come back here. We are really stuck here,” Darknell says.

The Government’s current plan is for a staged border opening next year, with the Ministry of Health confirming vaccine passports will be available from December, and a trial run of vaccinated international travellers able to self-isolate at home from October through December.

Supplied/Stuff Margaret Allen had to say goodbye to her mother over Facetime because of New Zealand’s border restrictions.

Saying goodbye to mother over FaceTime

Margaret Allen has lived in New Zealand for 23 years, having come over with her Kiwi husband. She has experienced first-hand how painful the border closure can be.

Her mother died in the UK on September 8, and she remembers the feeling of having to say goodbye over FaceTime.

“I last went back to the UK in November 2019 and visited my mother in her care home. She couldn’t remember my name, but her whole face lit up when she saw me – she knew she loved me and told me so, over and over.”

Allen’s mother had Alzheimer, and as Covid-19 began to rear its head the family weren’t allowed in-person visits.

“My family would visit in all weather and sit outside the home where she’d been wheeled to the window. There was rarely any recognition.”

Allen’s brother was called in to the home the day her mother died.

“I asked him to tell her I loved her, and he says: ‘You tell her, I’ll hold the phone’. So I told her I loved her, that she was the best mother ever and that I would miss her every day. I have to hope she heard me, somewhere in her confused mind. She passed away less than an hour later,” Allen remembers.

Her mother died at 11pm New Zealand time and Allen started looking for flights to attend the funeral the next morning.

She found one and was allowed into the UK through a traffic light system. However, she couldn’t get a place in MIQ here.

“... everything is geared towards people based overseas trying to get back to New Zealand, not those over here trying to go and come back.”

She contacted her MP’s office and says she was told by a staffer she wouldn’t be likely to get an MIQ spot this side of Christmas.

Just before midnight on Wednesday Allen took part of a livestream funeral service for her mother.

Allen’s is an example of how difficult and painful it can be for families separated by border closures. Others have suffered under the uncertainty of when they will gain the right to leave and return.

Temporary visa holders largely excluded from MIQ

Under current rules, temporary visa holders can leave New Zealand, but cannot return unless they have a border exception or are returning through the Other Critical Worker or Critical Health Care Worker pathways.

Only citizens and permanent residents, their partners or dependent children, diplomats with a posting here, Australian citizens or permanent residents who ordinarily live here, and eligible travellers from the Cook Islands and Niue can come in without a border exemption.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Bradley Ashton came to New Zealand three years ago for six months, and decided he wanted to make a life here.

Backlog pushes out residency by two years

Bradley Ashton moved to New Zealand three years ago. The 23-year-old hasn't seen his family in the UK since mid-2019.

Initial indicators are that Ashton does qualify for the 2021 Resident Visa. He is on an eligible visa, and fills one of the three requirements – earning above the median wage.

Prior to this, he had been looking at applying for residency in December, but was advised by Immigration there was a two-year delay.

This pushed permanent residency out to 2026, and because of this, Ashton says he is looking at leaving NZ in June when his visa expires.

He says he will pursue the new fast-track path, and he hopes the processing time stayed within the 12-month timeline the Government were targetting.

Ashton says the announcement of a three-step plan for reopening Auckland showed how far New Zealand was behind the rest of the world. While they were discussing opening country borders, New Zealand was discussing city borders.

Seeing a niece for the first time

Supplied/Supplied Quantity Surveyor Vikki Smith fills a much-needed skills gap in NZ, but she’s considering leaving for two years to see her family.

Some who can travel and return are planning longer trips, unwilling to take the chance of securing an MIQ spot.

Vikki Smith lives in Auckland’s Te Atatū South and has been here for 10 years. She is a permanent resident and works as a quantity surveyor.

Despite being in a highly sought after profession, she is considering leaving for two years in order to visit family and meet her niece for the first time. She says it’s the lack of a clear plan from the Government that has her considering a move.

“It seems to be my only option to see my family,” she says.

“I would love some options rather than just an MIQ facility that cannot meet demands of people.”

Smith had saved money to cover the cost of MIQ in preparation for a Christmas trip back to the UK, but says she decided not to partake in the recent lotteries because she knows there are people who need the spots.

“I thought, I’m taking it away from people stuck in England, or who can’t see a dying relative.”

She was supportive of recent Government plans to trial a self-isolation MIQ system, which would not require a two-week stay in a managed facility.

“I would wear an ankle bracelet, I would do anything,” she says.