Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

A petrol station and a kebab shop in Raglan are among the latest locations of interest in relation to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

The two potential exposure events join a smattering of takeaways, cafes and supermarkets spanning various suburbs in Auckland.

Anyone who has visited BP Raglan, located on 2 Main Rd, on Saturday October 2 between 5.45pm and 6.15pm is advised to self-isolate for 14 days from date of exposure and get tested immediately.

The same recommendations apply to anyone who visited Ali's Turkish Kebabs in Raglan on Bow St, on October 2 between 5:35pm and 6.10pm.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - October 5

* Covid-19: 24 new cases in Delta community outbreak across Auckland and Waikato

* Raglan recycling centre announces Covid-positive staff member



Earlier this afternoon a liquor store in Raglan and an Auckland bus service were added to the list.

David White/Stuff A liquor store in Raglan is among the latest locations of interest in relation to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak. (File photo)

Bus number NB2155, travelling from Victoria St to Triangle Rd, carried a positive case on September 28.

The Ministry of Health is advising those on the bus route to self-monitor for any symptoms of the virus over the next 14 days.

Raglan Liquor, on Bow St, was visited by a positive case on October 2 and is the only location visited outside of Auckland in today’s update.

Advice from the Ministry of Health for those who visited the location is to self-monitor for any symptoms of the virus over the next 14 days.

Other locations include more bus services and multiple Countdown supermarkets in Auckland suburbs.

Advice for those on bus service 70 on October 2 from Panmure to Ellerslie is to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested immediately and on days five and 12.

For those who visited Countdown locations in Papakura, Manukau, Victoria St and Northcote, the ministry is advising to self-monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days.

There are 161 locations in the ministry’s list, with most in Auckland and some in the Waikato region following the announcement of cases in Raglan and Hamilton.

On Monday, the government announce a three-step plan to reopen Auckland that will begin the phase out alert level 3 restrictions.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.