Covid-19: 24 new cases in Delta community outbreak across Auckland and Waikato

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announces 24 new cases of Covid-19 in the community. Eighteen are in Auckland, six in the Waikato.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay gave the update in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 18 are in Auckland, and six are in Waikato – including three that were announced on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases in the outbreak to 1381 to date.

Seventeen of today’s 24 cases have been epidemiologically linked to the Delta outbreak, and investigations into the remaining seven unlinked cases are ongoing.

Eighteen cases over the past 14 days remain unlinked.

There continue to be 12 active sub-clusters – where there are new cases in people who are not household or other known contacts.

Seven of those have been epidemiologically linked to the cluster, and five have not.

There are 32 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of Tuesday, one of which is in Waikato. Of those, seven are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Two of today's cases have been deemed historical – one is a community case, and one is a border case.

Whole genome sequencing of an Auckland-based truck driver who drove to Palmerston North has been completed, and shows they are linked to an Auckland sub-cluster.

The Ministry of Health announced the addition of another new suburb of interest in Auckland – Red Beach, in north Auckland.

It joins Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Manurewa, Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park, Henderson, and Papakura.

People with or without symptoms are asked to get tested if they live in these suburbs.

Of the 29 cases reported on Monday, the majority (17, or 59 per cent) were infectious while in the community, and have exposure events that could lead to further cases.

As of Tuesday, public health teams were managing 1262 “open” contacts.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff 84 per cent of all tests done across the country in the past 24 hours were done in Auckland.

Of these, 83 per cent have been contacted by contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 74 per cent have had at least one test.

In the past 24 hours, 14,905 Covid-19 swabs have been carried out across the country.

Eighty-four per cent of these (12,595) were done in the Auckland region.

Whole genome sequencing has also linked the recent positive result in the worker at Naumi Hotel managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility to two recent returnees, therefore deeming it a border case.

There is an ongoing investigation into potential in-facility transmission including reviewing CCTV footage.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A worker at the Naumi MIQ facility has been deemed a border case, linked to two recent returnees.

All staff at Naumi have been swabbed again, in addition to their regular workplace testing. All results have been negative. The worker has been moved to the Jet Park quarantine facility.

There continues to be additional testing capacity in Waikato, as teams see “unprecedented” demand, the ministry said.

More than 6000 swabs taken from the region on Monday are being processed.

Wastewater sample collection has been arranged for locations across Waikato and Manawatū-Whanganui regions, and the results are expected in the coming days.

Waikato DHB has not identified any locations of interest of significance in Hamilton at this stage.

Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday advised that vaccine certificates will be used in New Zealand from about November in large-scale settings.

On Tuesday, Ardern also announced the Government will be introducing vaccine certificates later in the year.

Ardern said the certificates would be used for large-scale events, such as summer festivals. Consultation is ongoing on their use in the hospitality sector.

Certificates will be a physical document you can download and print or carry in digital form on your phone.

The requirement could be mandated in some areas, she said.

It comes ahead of alert level 3 restrictions slightly loosening for Auckland from tomorrow, with the key change to the region’s lockdown being that groups of up to 10 from two households can meet outdoors.

The rest of the country will remain at alert level 2.