Covid-19: Auckland lawyer warned for attending Hawke's Bay races

An Auckland lawyer has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but warned by the Racing Integrity Board, after she attended the Hawke’s Bay races on Saturday.

On Sunday, Stuff reported the woman was being investigated by the roacing board for an apparent breach of New Zealand Thoroughbred Covid Alert Level 2 Health Protocols at the Hastings Races.

The woman had previously been granted an exemption to cross an alert level boundary.

The Windsor Park Place meet for the New Zealand Spring Carnival took place under level 2 restrictions on Saturday, with no public or hospitality guests allowed.

Racing Integrity Board chief executive Mike Clement said the Ministry of Health protocols allowed people to travel within alert level 2, however the Thoroughbred Racing Protocol limits track access to people registered for entry on the day of racing.

On Tuesday, Clement said the investigation was complete and the woman, the trainer and Racing Club Officials have been reminded of their responsibilities with warnings given as appropriate. No offences have been identified.

Clement said the woman had relocated from Auckland in late September with an appropriate Ministry of Health exemption and a negative Covid-19 test.

“That person went with a trainer to the races at Hastings to assist with horses that day,” Clement said.

Under alert level 2, people must register with Thoroughbred Racing to be permitted entry to the racetrack.

“The person subject of the investigation was not registered but was granted entry because of their connection to the trainer,” Clement said.

This was against the protocol and the woman left the course after being interviewed by a Racing Integrity Board investigator.

The chief executive said, while the woman presented no Covid-19 risk, protocols are in place for a reason.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said it was aware of the alleged incident and had referred the matter to the police who on Tuesday, had no further update.