Paediatricians say Covid risk to pre-school kids is 'low' as daycares reopen

Early education is very important for children and many families depend on it, so it’s critical measures are used “immediately” to ensure they’re as safe as possible, a paediatrician says.

If we want to protect children in early childhood care settings we need to aim to have 100 per cent of the adults around them – including parents and teachers – vaccinated, an expert says.

As part of the government's plan to slowly ease lockdown restrictions for Auckland, early childhood education (ECE) centres will be able to take more children from Wednesday, having previously only taken children whose parents needed to work outside home.

Children will be in bubbles of 10 and parents and teachers will need to wear masks at pick-up and drop-off.

Jin Russell/Supplied Auckland paediatrician Dr Jin Russell said by and large, children who are infected with Covid-19 will experience only mild illness – however it is important that adults around them are vaccinated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said with public health measures in place the risk posed by early learning was low, but some expressed concern about whether it's a good idea.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Early childhood sector split over whether reopening in Auckland is a good idea

* Covid-19 NZ: What we know about children and the Delta variant

* Covid-19: What Aucklanders can and can't do outside in new-look alert level 3



Dr Jin Russell, an Auckland-based developmental paediatrician, said there are a number of important factors when assessing the risk for pre-school age children.

Firstly, children themselves don't spread the virus as readily as adults and do not appear to drive transmission in ECEs.

A report looking into transmission in ECEs, schools and households in New South Wales amid their Delta outbreak showed an infected child has a 1.8 per cent chance of transmitting the virus to another child in an ECE setting.

The Australian report also said that if an adult in an ECE is infected, the risk they will transmit Covid-19 to a child is 8.1 per cent.

The risk of an adult passing the virus to another adult in an ECE is much higher – up to 17 per cent.

Russell said this demonstrates that having “100 per cent” of adults in ECEs vaccinated is the best way to protect children.

“We need to look at all the ways we can raise vaccination levels within ECE teachers,” she said.

KIDSCAN/Supplied Improving vaccination coverage among adults in ECE settings and ensuring there is good ventilation are critical, experts say.

Then there is the risk infection itself poses. When pre-school age children are infected with Covid-19, the vast majority will experience mild or even asymptomatic illness, Russell said.

The same NSW report, released by the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, found most infected children (98 per cent) experienced mild or no symptoms.

“Rarely” young children can have severe illness from Covid-19 and may require brief hospitalisation, but this is “very uncommon”, Russell said.

Ministry of Health data show that of the 279 people hospitalised during the Delta outbreak, just five have been aged 0-9, and none of these children required intensive care.

“Overall Covid-19 doesn't pose a special risk to children” – by and large kids “do well”.

Children can bring the virus home and transmit it among their households, but this is still “much lower risk” than the likelihood of an adult passing the virus to a child.

Russell said early education is “very important” for children, so it is critical there are ways to operate safely.

Improving ventilation is “paramount” such as ensuring activities are outside, and windows and doors are open. Adults should maintain distancing and hand-washing remains important, she said.

Supplied Dr Tony Walls says young children in particular do not contribute ‘significantly’ to community transmission of Covid-19.

Russell pointed to the spike in RSV cases New Zealand experienced this winter, which did not see ECEs close. These sorts of measures would reduce the incidence of all respiratory illnesses, she said.

She stressed that overseas studies have shown it is possible to reopen schools with low levels of transmission, and that when community transmission is low overall, children are “much less likely” to catch Covid-19 in schools.

Russell said the responsibility falls on the government to indicate “very high” vaccination rates among teachers, and on ECEs to mitigate risk as much as possible.

Paediatric infectious disease specialist and University of Otago (Christchurch) Associate Professor Tony Walls said the risk to pre-school aged kids from Covid-19, particularly severe illness, is “very low”.

Walls was “delighted” ECEs were reopening, as restricting children's opportunity for education when Covid-19 doesn't affect them as severely is not a good thing, he said.

He said the measures introduced by the government were a “good balance”, and recognised the role adults play in transmitting to children.

Children, especially young children, “do not contribute significantly” to community-wide transmission of the virus, he said.

Walls said in the UK and US, both of which have seen surging rates of infection among children due to Delta, the “vast majority” have mild illness.

The proportion of hospitalisation with Delta infection was also no greater than with other variants for this group, he said.

If people want to protect children who cannot be vaccinated, they should ensure members of their household who are eligible, and those around them – including ECE teachers – should be vaccinated, he said, but reiterated that the risk to little kids overall is low.