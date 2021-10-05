Covid-19: Dozen complaints to IPCA over police not making lockdown protest arrests

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki leds thousands of protesters onto the grounds of the Auckland Domain speaking out against the ongoing lockdowns restrictions in NZ.

Twelve complaints have been made about police’s conduct during an anti-lockdown protest led by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki at Auckland Domain.

Police made no arrests at Saturday’s event which attracted more than 1000 people, despite the gathering being in breach of alert level three Covid-19 restrictions.

Police said on Monday they were still deciding whether to lay charges against Tamaki and the other protest organisers, because they “did not follow through” on undertakings given to police about how the event would be managed.

On Tuesday, the Independent Police Complaints Authority confirmed it had received 12 complaints about police’s lack of action.

“In general, the complaints appear to be about why police did not make immediate arrests,” said the IPCA’s north case resolution manager Griffyn Gully-Davies.

The IPCA is yet to decide whether it will launch an investigation into police’s conduct.

The protest was led by Brian Tamaki and organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, of which Tamaki is a member.

While some people wore masks, social distancing was not followed. Locals reported motorcyclists crossing red lights and driving dangerously afterwards.

The protest sparked criticism from many, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who said the actions of those who attended were a “slap in the face” to Aucklanders who were obeying the alert level 3 rules.

A petition in support of Tamaki’s arrest has gathered 135,000 signatures online.

After the event, police confirmed it was a breach of alert level 3 restrictions, which limit gatherings to weddings, funerals and tangihanga with no more than 10 people.

They said they were disappointed at the large number of people present and were considering action against organisers.

“As noted prior to the gathering, police have the ability to take enforcement action against people in breach of health order restrictions after the event,” a spokesman said.