Covid-19: Lawn bowls returns, but worries for older members keep many clubs closed

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

Some Aucklanders may find it difficult to play bowls despite the government highlighting it as a permitted activity under its three-step plan to ease restrictions in the city.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that outdoor recreation, including bowls, would return on Wednesday.

“A final change in this phase is the ability to move around Auckland for recreation purposes, you will be able to visit the beach, play bowls, sail, hunt, do outdoor crossfit or yoga classes, all must continue to comply with the rule of being outside and keeping it to 10 people, physically distanced,” Ardern said.

But the ease of restrictions didn’t pose much of a change for the lawn bowls scene, said Auckland Bowls general manager David Ball.

He said many clubs will not reopen until level 2 or 1, and he was not expecting a surge in people heading out to the greens.

“Clearly a lot of clubs have an older membership and so they have concerns about health and safety for their members.”

However, in alert level 3, some lawn bowl clubs have opened their grounds to people in the same bubble under strict guidelines.

Lawn bowls returns in eased restrictions, but many clubs are not opening to protect their older club members.

Guidelines for members include booking a time to use the greens for their bubble, using personal equipment only, and keeping clubroom facilities closed.

Under the new restrictions, lawn bowling clubs can allow players onto the greens, a maximum 10 people from two bubbles, and members can use club equipment which must be sanitised before and after use.

Scanning QR codes and signing in are compulsory for all clubs.

Blockhouse Bay Bowling Club reopened its greens on Wednesday to members only under strict guidelines, said Barry Robinson, administrator of the club.

Guidelines include a limit of two hours for the bubbles using the greens, closed club facilities such as toilets and a maximum of 10 people on the grounds at all times.

“We are not open for business,” said Robinson.

From 8.30am on Wednesday, the club had seen 15 people come to practice on the greens, said Robinson.

Usually on Wednesdays during level 1, the club holds a tournament and would see about 50 people attending.

David White/Stuff Aucklanders will be able to travel within the region for recreation from Tuesday at 11.59pm (File photo)

A Sport New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed all outdoor sports can resume under the guideline of 10 people from two bubbles.

The list of recreational activities allowed under the ease of restrictions includes hunting, sailing, fishing, scuba diving, jet skiing, camping overnight and outdoor exercise classes.

Easing of restrictions will begin from Tuesday at 11.59pm, where outdoor catch-ups from no more than two households can occur, and recreation can return with a limit of 10 people.

Auckland, and some parts of Waikato, are to remain in alert level 3 until the government reviews the setting again in a week’s time.