Covid-19: Mongrel Mob boss given exemption to cross Auckland border

A Mongrel Mob boss was given an exemption to cross the Auckland border to assist health authorities managing the Delta outbreak.

Sonny Fatupaito, the Waikato head of the Mongrel Mob, was deemed to be doing essential work, he said in a statement.

Fatupaito was said to be working closely with health officials to get in touch with hard to reach communities following cases found in at least three gangs.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato Mongrel Mob leader, Sonny Fatupaito, was granted an exemption to cross the Covid-19 border into Auckland.

“This work initially started with a cluster at the Assembly of God Church in Manukau which then extended to a Mongrel Mob Kingdom Chapter based in Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland taxi driver tests positive, was infectious when working

* Covid-19 spreads to third gang as Hells Angels prospect infected

* Covid-19: Auckland stadium mass vaccination event to jab 15,000 people delayed



“This required immediate intervention from the senior leadership in the Waikato Kingdom, and this onsite intervention ensured compliance and welfare assistance was provided as needed.”

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC), Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) and police are working with the gang chapter, Fatupaito said.

STUFF Mongrel Mob leader given border exemption to cross south Auckland boundary under essential work. (File photo)

Later in October, the gang, alongside indigenous health expert Dr Rawiri Jansen and associate professor Collin Tukuitonga, will hold an educational program about Covid-19. The event would also include a pop-up vaccination site, Fatupaito said.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health confirmed an essential worker exemption was granted and said it was important its response was “adaptable”.

“ARPHS and the Ministry continue to work with a wide range of community leaders to reach communities on a range of Covid-19 issues, including vaccination, testing and reinforcing public health messaging.

“There is a good level of engagement and co-operation between these providers and the communities they are working with.”

Police commissioner Andrew Coster previously confirmed police had undertaken gang liaison work in support of public health officials.

“Police isn't leading that response, it's led by public health, so our role is to support when requested, so we don't necessarily have full involvement in that, but we will assist where required, particularly with individuals who are providing difficult to find and that sort of thing,” he said.

Last month it emerged cases had also been discovered with the Auckland Hells Angels and the Black Power.